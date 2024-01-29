Pure London x JATC: What to expect at this year's edition

The inaugural Pure London x JATC combined show , The London Festival of Fashion, will take place on the 11th – 13th February 2024 at the iconic, Olympia London.

A trade collective of global fashion designers, brands, buyers, creative minds and industry leading educational seminars, the revolutionary fashion buying event, will offer buyers an increased number of inspirational brands across eight exciting destinations including a dedicated Sustainable destination where buyers will discover an array of emerging and established brands who are making a positive impact on the industry by addressing their environmental and social impact.

Entirely unique to Pure London x JATC, the Sustainable destination uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to assess the impact of all exhibitors, who must demonstrate that they are tackling specific key issues to exhibit within the destination. Building on the success of its launch at the February 2023 show, Sustainable will continue to raise the profile of ethical and sustainable fashion across the entire event, helping lower the industry’s carbon footprint and invest in a better future. This is a destination that is growing season upon season as consumers and the fashion industry become more aware of the importance of safeguarding the planet.

NUDEA Credits: Pure London x JATC

Visitors will discover certified B-Corporation Nudea presenting a sustainable underwear and sleepwear collection in functional and comfortable styles from natural and recycled materials and Noema showcasing considered designs entirely handmade from natural and biodegradable native fabrications. The Tina Aileen collection combines style and elegance with practicality. Their dedicated approach to sustainability stems from innovative functionality and ingenious designs. New this season is the bridal collection where pieces are designed using large pieces of fabric which they encourage customers to return to be recycled. Isabelle Pennington Mead explores the past and vintage in her collection made in her Northwest studio, giving the old a new life and preventing unwanted textiles from going into landfill. Eleven Loves produce beautifully and sustainably crafted collections in audited factories, and always with a twist: an uplifting print, clever cut, playful detail or unexpected colour clash. House of Kerry fuses Irish art and design with traditional craftmanship, designing prints in house that are translated into exquisite silk scarves, timeless trench coats and dresses in sustainable materials, joined by Haveli, Buzz & Luna, Alexandra Reva, Pink Lemons, Sabine Studios and many more.

Tina Aileen Credits: Pure London x JATC

Isabella Pennington Mead Credits: Pure London x JATC

Extending beyond womenswear, in the JATC Sustainable destination buyers will find WINDLE LAB a premium, sustainable and cruelty-free haircare brand that tackles common hair problems with innovative formulas, pure ingredients and fine fragrance blends. Australian, SOEK creates ethically sourced, fun, practical, high quality, and great value sunglasses and Outerknown, is renowned for their innovative materials, sourcing methods and their selection of farming partners they also champion circular fashion with Outerworn their resell platform for pre-loved styles.

SOEK Credits: Pure London x JATC

Pure London x JATC champion sustainability across the entire event. Retailers will be able to visit the Sustainability Hub to receive bespoke advice and download The Independent Retailers Sustainability Tool Kit, an invaluable and extensive source of practical and easy to digest information. Fashion journalist, lecturer, sustainable fashion advocate and Sustainability Ambassador for Pure London x JATC, Olivia Pinnock will also lead a series of interactive workshops from the Hub, focusing on messaging and visibility, confidently enforcing sustainable practices and preparing for a sustainable future. On the catwalk, a divisive panel discussion will explore the multifaceted landscape of sustainability in the fashion industry with freelance writer and consultant Jordan Wake, SP & KO Limited Katherine O'Driscoll and Simon Platts, Humanity Centred Designs Vishal Tolambia moderated by Circular Earth Founder Rachel Kan.

Outerknown Credits: Pure London x JATC

Pure London Event Director Gloria Sandrucci says, “This February we are excited to bring together and champion brands that prioritise sustainable production and ethical standards and celebrate their innovation and achievements in the dedicated Sustainable destination. As a global platform for fashion, we have a responsibility to educate, inform and advise retailers on the most challenging issues facing the industry and becoming a more sustainable industry is at the fore of these discussions which inform an important part of our content programme.”

Pure London x JATC, The London Festival of Fashion, will take place on the 11th – 13th February 2024 at Olympia London, presenting a curated selection of over 300 brands.

