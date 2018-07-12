Pure Origin to feature new area dedicated to denim

Pure Origin, the sector of Pure London dedicated to fashion sourcing and manufacturing, will include a new dedicated denim area. In addition to showcasing denim brands, the space aims to discuss alternative ways to make denim more sustainable, such as the use of new materials and processes to reduce water wastage. Another new feature on this year’s Pure Origin is the Fabric Trend area, set up in collaboration with Coloro and WGSN, which will spotlight future trends in fabrics and colors.

“We are excited to launch the Denim and Fabric Trend areas and continue to drive our industry towards a more sustainable and ethical future by helping provide sustainable product solutions to industry decision makers”, said Julie Driscoll, Managing Director of Pure London, in a statement.

Pure Origin is set to take place from July 22-24, alongside Pure London and Pure Man.