Redefining femininity, craft and comfort: SS25 trends at Pure London x JATC

The second edition of the combined Pure London x JATC trade show is currently underway, once again housing a combination of exhibitors – some returning, others new to the formerly separated format. As had previously been a consistent fixture at Pure, however, a seminar programme has been continued into this freshly merged show, during which the event’s latest partner, Trendhub by BDA London, hosted a talk outlining key trends for SS25.

Held by the agency’s creative consultant, Georgia Charalambous, the talk covered overarching lifestyle themes and their coinciding trend stories, which were then replicated in daily runway shows incorporating looks from participating exhibitors from Pure x JATC. FashionUnited has summed up everything you need to know about these trends, with images from the show itself.

A reconnection to womanhood

Womanhood SS25 trend by Trendhub. Credits: FashionUnited / Pure London x JATC runway.

In association with the overarching ‘Reconnect’ lifestyle trend, ‘Womanhood’ refers to a certain sense of redefining what it means to be a woman. Here, definitive garments like the power suit get a colourful upgrade, while items that emphasise the female figure take centre stage elsewhere. Materials for this trend include slinky polys, flowing plissé and subtle sheens, while silhouettes are defined by soft corsetry, skin-revealing cut outs and dramatic draping.

Commitment to cultivation

While the latter trend focused on a reconnection with femininity, this theme catered towards a reconnection with fashion’s roots, taking a holistic approach to design through a renewed commitment to crafts. Here, the trend story ‘Cultivate’ takes centre stage, exploring crafts as a representation of nature. As such, earth-based colourways define this look, with brown and olive green at the centre. The uniform meanwhile incorporates materials like broderie anglaise, light wash denim and airy cotton adorned with prints like spaced out florals or soft stripes.

Augmented illusory

Illusory SS25 trend by Trendhub. Credits: FashionUnited / Pure London x JATC runway.

It would be hard to delve into future trends without speaking on the influx of tech that has become intertwined with fashion itself. This concept made its way into Trendhub’s seminar as part of the lifestyle trend ‘Augmented’ and the later trend story ‘Illusory’, both of which focused on this merging of fashion and tech.

Here, Charalambous touched on the exploration of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) within fashion and their resulting impact on the wider world that has seen consumers seek an escape to a new reality. From the perspective of the trend forecaster, this translates into an acidic, playful colour palette of pinks, purples and yellows that appear across subtle satins, fine knits and cotton poplin. The overall essence of the trend is a one described as “refined casual”, for which a clean-cut take on loungewear and sheeny sheers are core.

Serene tactility

Collective SS25 trend by Trendhub. Credits: FashionUnited / Pure x JATC runway.

‘Serene’ correlates to the idea of a “collective consciousness”, Charalambous said, and as such is guided by minimalism and a sense of calm. The trend, ‘Collective’, is therefore a direct reflection of this, putting forth proposals such as refined hybrid dressing, relaxed tailoring and elevated workwear, each appearing in a colour palette of seasonal tones, like rich burgundy, beige and sky blues. Materials for this trend revolve around open knitwear, crinkled cottons and soft plissé, emphasising the avoidance of structure in clothing and instead sticking to the aesthetic of simple elegance.