ROOM 0126: three days of buying in Paris with Who’s Next, Bijorhca, Shoppe Object Paris, Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris

With just a few days to go before its opening, ROOM 0126 is shaping up to be a key highlight of the buying calendar. From Saturday, January 17 to Monday, January 19, 2026, WSN will bring together five trade shows that shape the creative industries at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (Hall 7): Who’s Next, Bijorhca, Shoppe Object Paris, Salon International de la Lingerie (SIL) and Interfilière Paris. The appeal for buyers is immediate: one trip, one pass and three days to build a comprehensive buying plan covering ready-to-wear, accessories, jewellery, beauty, lingerie, materials, design and lifestyle.

In a market where budgets are under increasing pressure, the event is primarily aimed at independent boutiques, multi-brand retailers and concept stores looking to maintain an attractive selection while remaining robust in their pricing and volume strategies. ROOM 0126 aligns with a clear objective set by WSN: to provide visibility for brands, manufacturers and retailers who champion a fashion ethos built on curated choices, meaningful relationships and individuality.

1,750 brands and suppliers, an offering structured by sector

The format brings together over 1,750 brands and suppliers, with a layout that reflects the reality of buying.

Who’s Next features 1,100 brands, comprising 44 percent ready-to-wear and 56 percent accessories. This edition highlights key names for buyers: DK Company (Ichi, B Young) and La Fée Maraboutée confirm their position within the wholesale landscape. Save The Duck will use the trade show to present its womenswear line, while Shaft strengthens the premium denim offering. In footwear and leather goods, the line-up includes influential names such as Naked Wolfe, G.H. Bass, the Scandinavian label Woden, the return of Anita Bilardi and the debut of BIASA. The jewellery and lifestyle accessories selection is rounded out by brands including Cath’s, An-Née (celebrating its 10th anniversary), Irene d’Arloz, Bon Dep and Okkia.

Credits: Bijorhca Satellite

With Bijorhca, ROOM 0126 adds an essential jewellery perspective for retail, featuring 180 brands and suppliers, of which 74 percent present collections and 26 percent are part of the Elements section. The exhibitor list sets the tone, with names such as Satellite, Philippe Ferrandis, Sophie Goetsch, Francine Bramli, Muja Juma and YAY. The Elements space also offers an alternative approach to development, providing components, stones, expertise and solutions for brands or boutiques looking to build a jewellery offering or secure their sourcing.

The SIL and Interfilière Paris duo brings together 400 brands and suppliers (220 brands and 180 suppliers). For buyers and brands, the value lies in their complementarity: on the one hand, collections spanning lingerie, loungewear, swimwear and activewear; on the other, an in-depth focus on materials—lace, embroidery, technical jerseys and textile innovations—alongside a Sourcing & Solutions trail extended across all fashion categories.

Shoppe Object Paris: design and lifestyle enter the buying plan

The major new addition in January is the arrival of Shoppe Object Paris, bringing together 80 design and lifestyle brands that speak directly to concept stores. The offering is highly curated and includes Serax (with its creative collaborations, including Marni), Sabre and its Parisian vision of tableware, Mud Australia (handmade porcelain), Papier Tigre, Kerzon, Lavie and A Week Abroad. Through these categories—decoration, tableware, textiles, stationery, home fragrance and books—the trade show responds to a clear reality: the fashion boutique is increasingly an experiential space, where objects become vehicles for desire and differentiation.

Credits: Alfonso d'Este

In terms of services, the redesigned Welcome Buyer Lounge, developed in partnership with Grazia, extends this approach. The media title hosts “La Suite Grazia” alongside a “Love Grazia 2027” curation of nearly 200 pieces drawn from the different show sectors. The central theme, Transparency, is explored through a merchandising narrative that looks at materials, volumes, functional details, the relationship with the body and authenticity—offering a way to connect buying decisions with the boutique’s storytelling.

Practical information: January 17–19, 2026, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Hall 7. Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday 9am–7pm, Monday 9am–6pm.

Get your free badge by clicking on this link.