Salon International de la Lingerie & Interfilière Paris: lingerie and materials event of market week (January 17–19, 2026)

Just days before the opening of ROOM 0126, Porte de Versailles is preparing to host one of the major highlights of Paris market week. From January 17 to 19, 2026, WSN will bring together five complementary trade shows in Hall 7. These include Who’s Next; Bijorhca; Shoppe Object Paris; and the Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris, both operated by the group. Within this unified setup, the lingerie and materials duo stands out as a key destination for French and international buyers. It offers collections, textile innovations, trends and formats designed to save time while refining their selection.

The strength of these trade shows lies in a rare configuration: seeing the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry at the same time. Interfilière Paris brings together manufacturers, lace makers, embroiderers and technical textile specialists. The Salon International de la Lingerie (SIL) showcases the brands and collections that transform these materials into finished products. For buyers from department stores, specialised lingerie and swimwear boutiques, concept stores and multi-brand retailers, it is a more comprehensive experience. They can understand upcoming innovations and then identify how they translate into garments, fitting and merchandising.

Market driven by value and experience

The current climate is favourable for higher quality, more technical lingerie that is better supported in-store. The 2025 figures from Kantar confirm a solid market in France, with an underlying trend towards premiumisation and more considered purchases. In short, lingerie continues to perform well. However, it sells better when the offering is well-curated, the fitting is precise and the shopping experience builds trust.

Credits: Aubade

Catwalks: five shows to interpret the season

The 2026 programme is designed as a tool for the buying session. In collaboration with the Hermana agency (Caroline Lefrere), the trade show offers five shows. There will be three autumn/winter 26/27 Trends catwalks presented daily (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) and two “THE SELECTION” catwalks (Saturday and Sunday afternoon) focusing on it-products and key pieces. The EVERYDAY SENSUALITY Trends shows are structured around two themes. The first is lingerie designed for everyday wear, featuring comfort, simple lines and soft materials. The second highlights more visual pieces with colour, transparency and intricate details. This provides a straightforward interpretation that can be directly used to balance an assortment between essentials and signature pieces.

The Lingerie Shop: practical merchandising support

Another highlight is The Lingerie Shop, designed as a concept store for intimate apparel. The space serves as a buying guide. It features an editorial selection of key pieces, seasonal essentials and merchandising ideas tailored to current consumer expectations. A new feature for 2026, which is particularly useful for buyers, is the fitting rooms. These allow pieces to be tested in real conditions to help confirm buying decisions. Personalised guided tours are also available. The objective is clear: to leave with a bespoke understanding of the collections and recommendations tailored to one's specific type of retail outlet.

Key brands, anticipated returns and anniversary edition

SIL presents an international offering with strong, established brands. The line-up includes Aubade Paris; Dim; Simone Pérèle; Maison Lejaby; Lise Charmel; Louisa Bracq; Chantelle; Empreinte; Wacoal; and Zimmerli of Switzerland. It also features Marie Jo; Mey; Freya; Dorina; DKNY; Fila; Derek Rose; Coco de Mer; and Fleur of England. This edition is marked by several landmark anniversaries—Chantelle (150 years), Anita (140 years), and Empreinte and Le Chat (80 years). These milestones highlight the resilience of a sector capable of evolving without losing its expertise. In terms of discovery, the EXPOSED area confirms its role as a fashion showcase for intimate apparel, featuring brands such as Ernest Leoty, Maria Lucia Hohan, Nette Rose, Organic Basics, Atelier Amour and Le Boudoir Los Angeles. The Wellness Corner expands the offering to include well-being brands like AIA, Crave, HighOnLove, Iroha and Soak. This reflects a market where lingerie, personal care and lifestyle are converging.

Interfilière Paris: material trends, forum and fabric library

Credits: Chantelle

For buyers and brands, Interfilière Paris remains the key event for materials and innovation. The trade show features a trends forum designed as an immersive experience, enriched by insights from Nelly Rodi. It also includes a fabric library conceived as a practical tool for touching, comparing, selecting and connecting textile innovations with creative and commercial needs. Personalised tours of the forum are available by appointment to optimise sourcing and turn inspiration into concrete choices.

With just a few days until the opening, the message is simple. Within ROOM 0126, the Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière Paris offer a comprehensive overview of products, fitting, trends and materials to prepare for the buying season and get ahead.

Practical information: January 17–19, 2026, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Hall 7.1 (Salon International de la Lingerie) & Hall 7.2 (Interfilière Paris). Saturday & Sunday 9am–7pm, Monday 9am–6pm.

