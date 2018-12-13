Scoop partners up with V&A for its February edition

Womenswear trade show Scoop, set to take place in London on February 10-12, has joined forces with the Victoria & Albert Museum to celebrate the work of William Kilburn, the Irish designer and illustrator famous in the 18th century. V&A holds over 200 of Kilburn’s botanical designs for printed textiles, which will inspire the show’s visual identity, from the clothes to be worn by the staff to the notebooks that will be distributed to attendees.

“We feel honoured to have been given access to some truly incredible designs from the V&A archive and are looking forward to developing the collaboration further between now and the February edition of the show”, said Karen Radley, Founder and Managing Director of Scoop, in a statement. “V&A’s collection of fashion and textiles is world-renowned, so it is fitting that we collaborate with Scoop”, added Lauren Sizeland, Head of Business Development and Licensing at the V&A.

With over 250 curated designer labels, Scoop is one of the most important fashion trade fairs in England. As for V&A, the famous museum owns more than two million works of art and frequently hosts exhibitions dedicated to fashion. This is the second fashion-related partnership announced by the V&A this week: lingerie label Coco de Mer also unveiled a collection inspired by the V&A archive.

Image: courtesy of Scoop