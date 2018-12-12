In Pictures: Coco de Mer x V&A collection

Lingerie brand Coco de Mer has collaborated with the V&A Museum for a second season on an exclusive collection for spring/summer 2019, launching this month.

Drawing on the V&A’s archive, the exclusive lingerie collection, ‘The Art of Deco’, explores the escapism of the Jazz Age, an era renowned for its fusion of tradition and modernity, marrying luxury and function in a versatile way with bold motifs and exotic embroideries adorning signature Coco de Mer silhouettes.

The 21-piece collection, features a selection of lingerie styles including bodysuits, slips, plunge bras, and an eye mask, crafted from silk satin and the finest lace, all made in Portugal.

The collection has three design stories: Lover’s Palm, which highlights the glitz and glamour associated with the Art Deco Movement and features bespoke embroidery including palm trees, peacocks and lovebird motifs that combines a blend of two archive pieces, including a furnishing fabric of woven silk, linen and rayon originally made in 1925.

Gilded Arch, reflects the scalloped architectural details and the feeling of movement characteristic of the 1920s, and is showcased with decadent black and gold accents, while the Golden Peacock pieces highlight the favoured motif of the Art Deco Movement, the peacock feather, which has been a symbol of prosperity and exquisite beauty for centuries.

Lucy Litwack, chief executive of Coco de Mer said in a statement: “It is an honour to collaborate with the V&A for a second season. It has been an exciting process to develop another season of decadent designs inspired by the V&A archives, this time focusing our inspiration on one of their current exhibitions.

“We believe that the SS19 collection showcases key elements from both the Coco de Mer and the V&A brand including luxury, opulence and glamour. I’m thrilled with how the second collection has materialised and to see the beauty of the designs come to life with our campaign shoot.”

Lauren Sizeland, head of business development and licensing at the V&A added: “We are delighted with the way in which the collaboration with Coco de Mer is developing. This latest range really highlights the vast scope of inspiration available from the V&A’s incredible archives and Coco de Mer have once again drawn from the unique details and created exquisite lace and beautiful garments that I am sure their customers will cherish.”

Retail prices for The V&A Collection by Coco de Mer ranges from 65 pounds for an eye mask to 495 pounds for a robe, and is available from global wholesale outlets as well as the Coco de Mer Boutique and its e-commerce website.

Images: courtesy of Coco de Mer