Scoop Unveils ‘The Magical Edition’ at Olympia National Kensington

The UK’s leading contemporary fashion and lifestyle show, Scoop will return to London, 13- 15 July 2025, in an exciting new venue at Olympia National Kensington. Scoop’s Founder and Managing Director Karen Radley, invites fashion buyers and industry insiders to step into an extraordinary world of wonder and nostalgia encapsulated by the season’s theme, ‘The Magical Summer of Love.’

A beautifully renovated heritage building with a serious design pedigree, having housed iconic fashion events over its 100-year history, Olympia National Kensington will provide the perfect backdrop for Scoop to showcase their repertoire of emerging and exclusive designers in a more elevated venue.

Credits: Karen Mabon

The upcoming edition will draw inspiration from the surrealist energy of the 1970s, promising a kaleidoscopic journey filled with psychedelic touches, immersive design, and a bold celebration of expressive fashion. This season Scoop blends curated creativity with emotional resonance, setting a new tone for what fashion retail can feel like.

From the moment guests arrive, they'll be transported into a vibrant, technicolour setting designed to ignite optimism and connection. Expect a joyful fusion of nostalgia and innovation, spotlighting the most exciting international designers and talent in the industry.

Karen Radley, Founder and Event Director of Scoop, shares her excitement, “This season, we’re embracing a spirit of love, freedom, and fun and creating an experience that goes beyond fashion. With ‘The Magical Edition,’ we’ve designed a space that truly transports guests, evoking joy and sparking creativity in a way that feels both fresh and meaningful.”

Credits: Ma Petit Capsule

Radley has always stood proudly at the forefront of unveiling emerging designers from around the globe and perfectly curating a show that reflects the retail environment giving Scoop its distinct character. Highlights of the edit will include collections from KAREN MABON, NAGUISA, TRANSIT, MA PETIT CAPSULE, V. DE. VINSTER, 1981 FRAGRANCE, to name a few.

Credits: V. DE. VINSTER

Recognised as a must-see on the international trade show circuit for fashion buyers seeking exclusive, high-quality collections in a curated environment, Scoop will open its doors at Olympia National Kensington, this July with an edited line up of premium women’s fashion as well as luxury home, beauty, and lifestyle collections. Visitors can expect an immersive buying experience full of inspiration and networking opportunities.

About Scoop:

Scoop International is a celebration of exceptional design in the heart of London. Scoop is recognised by designers, fashion buyers and industry experts as one of the UK’s leading fashion and lifestyle trade shows. Scoop's unique buying environment - carefully curated to reflect retail trends - sets it apart in the industry.

Our exhibitor list is selected each season to focus on emerging international designers and lifestyle brands, many of whom select Scoop as their only trade platform. Launched in February 2011 by industry veteran Karen Radley, Scoop has since developed from exclusively womenswear-only to encompassing luxury homewares, beauty, and lifestyle collections.