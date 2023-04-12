See the work of the UK's top Fashion, Textile, Jewellery and Costume Design graduates at New Designers 2023

New Designers will be returning to the Business Design Centre in Islington, London from June 28th – July 1st and July 5th – July 8th 2023. New Designers will once again bring together 3,000 creative graduates under one roof across multiple design disciplines with a strong focus on fashion, textile, costume, and jewellery design featured in Week 1 of the show.

Founded in 1985, New Designers has helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s most prolific designers (Stella McCartney exhibited there in 1995) and for the last 38 years it has continued to provide a platform for graduates to present their visionary ideas to the public and industry professionals that are looking to source the most cutting-edge talent and designs.

ND SELECTS

ND Selects is a curated space at New Designers dedicated to shining a light on new businesses in the design industry. Visitors who attend the event ready to seek out the hottest design trends can expect to see products that have just made it to market. This area is always sought out by industry leaders who attend the show ready to commission or invest in the latest new products and by the design conscious public looking to buy direct from up and coming designers. Each exhibitor is hand-selected by a panel of industry experts for their innovative designs. For 2023 we are delighted to announce the curator for this year’s ND Selects, Louisa Pacifico, founder of Future Icons.

Image Credit: Immediate Live

ND AWARDS

This year’s event sees the return of the New Designers Awards Programme, the prestigious awards programme which sees some of the UK’s leading design brands including Joseph Joseph, Tu, Stephen Webster and Diana Porter present accolades to the most creative and forward-thinking exhibitors. The 2023 show sees over 30 awards, each of which offering different prizes and industry opportunities that will help graduates’ transition into the professional world.

ND FUTURES

ND Futures is the name given to New Designers schools programme which is aimed at 15-18 year olds, offering them guidance and inspiration to consider a future career in design. For 2023 New Designers are expanding on ND Futures creating ND Futures Fund which will allow visitors to donate at checkout to support the event facilitating places for underprivileged school children in the borough to visit New Designers and start their journey on a design career.

ND EDUCATES

The much anticipated talks and workshops programme returns for 2023 giving visitors the opportunity to hear from leading brands, designers and industry experts as they offer unique insights into the latest design trends and discuss key themes within the design sector. The full ND23 programme will be announced shortly but key emerging themes will be designing with the cost of living crisis, innovation in sustainable design and the circular economy, and diversity in design. Confirmed highlights include; panel discussions led by editors from Creative Review and Design Week, talks by designers from Habitat, and inspiring leaders in design including Tom Faulkner, and Louisa Pacifico.

Read more about New Designers here.