Selected by Kate Moss to make UK debut at Pure London

The Selected by Kate Moss collection from Dutch womenswear brand Nikkie will be making its UK debut during the upcoming July edition of the Pure London trade show.

Created by Dutch designer and founder of her eponymous brand, Nikkie Plessen, the Summer Spring 2020 collection has a strong focus on ‘country’ with an impactful black and white pallet, embroidered materials and feminine shapes. The collection features jackets, dresses, skirts, trousers and tops, and represents “the tough yet feminine style of Kate”.

Commenting on the collection in a statement, Plessen said: “Kate Moss has always been the ultimate embodiment of style. She personifies precisely what I want to express through my fashion label; she is strong and tough but at the same time feminine and sexy. We are growing Nikkie worldwide and can’t wait to present it to the UK market at Pure London.”

Pure London takes place at Olympia London from the 21-23 July and will host over 700 fashion brands and designers as well as industry insights and future trends from three days of panels, seminars and keynote talks.