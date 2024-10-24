SHIFT – The Name of the New Men's Fashion Event

In 2025, men's fashion will be given a new platform with the launch of SHIFT, a groundbreaking B2B event dedicated entirely to change and innovation in the men's fashion industry. SHIFT will take place on January 26 and 27, 2025, at the industrial setting of Taets Art and Event Park on the Hembrug site, just outside Amsterdam. This event is the result of a collaboration between Lucel van den Hoeven and Rick van Rijthoven, co-founders of Modefabriek and Denim Days.

SHIFT: A Change in the Fashion World

With the name SHIFT, the organizers want to send a clear message: men’s fashion is on the move. SHIFT represents a new direction, where innovation, quality, and authenticity take center stage. The event will bring leading brands and retailers together to discover the latest trends and developments in men's fashion. SHIFT offers a fresh perspective on what truly matters in the industry—raw, pure, and with a sharp focus on the essence of fashion. "The market, as well as the needs of both brands and visitors, are constantly evolving, and we want to respond to that. With SHIFT, we’re going back to the core: authenticity, quality, and inspiration," say the founders of SHIFT. “With a carefully curated selection of brands across various categories, a fresh approach, and a experienced team, SHIFT is a no-nonsense event that focuses on what really matters in men’s fashion today.”

A New Location, New Experience

SHIFT will take place at Taets Art and Event Park, located on the historic Hembrug site, known for its industrial atmosphere and creative energy. This unique setting offers the perfect backdrop for an event aimed at challenging and redefining the fashion industry.

To better respond to the changing market and new opportunities, the team will focus on brands in categories including men's fashion, footwear, accessories, sports, travel, and beauty. “We aim to offer an attractive and comprehensive range that meets the interests and needs of both national and international visitors,” says Van Rijthoven.

A key addition to the team is Rein Noordzij, founder of Nextdoor, who has joined as an ambassador. Noordzij’s involvement underscores the event's ambition to be a platform for real change. "SHIFT represents everything the fashion world needs right now: new ideas, new energy, and a look toward the future," says Noordzij.

What to Expect?

A stage for leading brands that represent craftsmanship, innovation, and style. In addition to inspiring collections, visitors will be able to participate in interactive programs, talks, and workshops that celebrate the evolution of men’s fashion and lifestyle. It will be the ultimate destination for fashion professionals seeking new opportunities and insights.

We are also placing a special focus on retailers and their staff, encouraging them to bring their store teams along. We want store employees to feel inspired and fully informed about the latest developments in men’s fashion. This ensures they are better prepared to represent and sell the products in their stores.

SHIFT will take place on Sunday, January 26, and Monday, January 27, 2025, coinciding with Modefabriek

Location: Taets Art and Event Park, Hembrug Zaandam

With SHIFT, we are setting a movement in motion that will push boundaries and redefine the future of men's fashion. We warmly invite everyone to be part of this transformation. Change starts here, and the time is now.