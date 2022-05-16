Shop, discover and connect sustainably: at Neonyt Lab from 24 to 26.06.2022

Do you know what a 1.5 degree lifestyle is? Have you ever borrowed or lent your own clothes? What can the fashion sector contribute to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Targets? At the Neonyt Lab from 24 to 26 June 2022 you can expect exciting interviews, interesting short presentations and workshops by international and local sustainable fashion brands, sector representatives and content creators. In addition, you can discover sustainable fashion brands, try them on and buy them directly, get to know the designers behind them personally, exchange ideas and learn more about sustainable fashion.

SHOP SUSTAINABLE BRANDS. From sustainable fashion labels and aspiring independent designers to sustainable beauty and lifestyle products: We invite you to discover sustainable collections, try them on and take them home.

“Sustainability in fashion covers many, multidimensional aspects: It ranges from the use of environmentally-friendly materials and compliance with social and ecological standards in production to the renunciation of animal components. It’s about dealing respectfully and fairly with our planet, people and animals”, says Bettina Bär, Neonyt’s Show Director.

Together with Grow my Tree, Neonyt will ensure that the first 500 visitors to the Neonyt Lab will be able to offset part of their carbon footprint this summer. Grow my Tree, an innovative climate tech company that aims to combat climate change by planting trees, has planted over 300,000 trees within only one year. This means that more than 6,600 tonnes of CO2 are offset annually, 3,000 days of employment were provided in the southern hemisphere, 450 hours of training were invested in, and a land area of about 1.5 million square metres was restored. Neonyt has been cooperating with Grow my Tree since the end of 2021 and for the summer event, visitors to the Neonyt Lab have an opportunity to each plant a tree free of charge and thereby compensate for 22 kg of CO2 annually – the equivalent of a single rail journey from Munich to Cologne.

ACT NOW. Frankfurt’s biggest “TU DU” Wall is being created together with Engagement Global: In a gigantic space you can take away from the wall your personal TO DOs (TU DUs) in line with each of the 17 Sustainable Development Targets that you want to incorporate into your daily lives in order to do something yourselves for your more sustainable wardrobe. And at the same time you can leave your own ideas on the wall.

INFLUENCE OUR COMMUNITY. Prepeek is the exclusive content creator area that not only teaches you how to have fun with sustainable fashion but also gives you a deeper understanding of its value and the broad scope of sustainability in general – all while you get styled and photographed in the latest collections of sustainable brands.

Neonyt is the community platform for fashion, sustainability and innovation in the business sector. This edition of Neonyt Lab in the summer of 2022 will be the first to focus on consumers. The event will be held in cooperation with Greenstyle and will allow for inspiring interaction between brands and people – sustainable fashion, conscious lifestyle and forward-looking action!

The Neonyt Lab will be held from 24 to 26 June 2022 in the Union Hall in Frankfurt and is open to all interested parties from end consumers to fashion professionals.