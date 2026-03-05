Sneak peek of Shift Frankfurt: Insights from the Organisers

The launch of Shift Frankfurt is approaching. With a sneak peek at the Fredenhagen industrial location in Offenbach, Shift Frankfurt is today offering a first taste of Germany's new fashion trade show. Fashion professionals, brands and agencies have the chance to experience the ambience of the venue in advance and discover initial stand and lighting concepts.

Thimo Schwenzfeier, show director of Shift Frankfurt, reveals more about the concept, preparations and vision in an interview.

You're introducing Shift's location today. What can visitors expect?

On March 5, we are not launching the full trade fair yet, we are opening the doors to its mindset. Around 100 selected guests from retail, brands, agencies and the trade press will experience the location Fredenhagen in its raw state, combined with first curated spatial impressions.

We will present exemplary stand concepts in different sizes and showcase how lighting and architecture shape the atmosphere. More importantly, visitors will get a sense of the Shift spirit: focused, open, contemporary. A meeting place built on dialogue and vibe.

Why is this trade fair needed in Germany?

Germany is the largest fashion market in Europe, yet it currently lacks a central, neutral meeting point for the industry. Over the past months, we have repeatedly been asked when a new platform for the German market would emerge.

Shift answers that demand. It creates a curated, high-quality environment for exchange and orientation. Something the German-speaking market is actively looking for again.

Can you tell us a little more about the concept of the trade fair for Germany?

Shift Frankfurt is designed primarily for the German-speaking fashion retail market. Our focus is inspiration, forward-thinking concepts and meaningful networking.

We bring together established brands, progressive newcomers, agencies and technology partners in an environment that encourages collaboration rather than competition. It is about identifying relevant impulses, strengthening partnerships and shaping the future of fashion retail together.

What options are there for stand construction?

We offer three participation formats, clearly structured and transparent Open Space (30–40 m²) – for brands that want full creative freedom. This includes space, general lighting, uniform brand signage and listing on the floor map.

Plug & Play Basic (5–40 m²) – a ready-to-use system stand including stainless steel racks, lighting, uniform signage, table and chairs.

Plug & Play+ (5–40 m²) – an enhanced version with a personalized back wall (logo or image) and extended equipment.

Additionally, there are special co-initiator packages (S–XL) with increased visibility and priority placement for brands committing to multiple editions.

The idea is flexibility with clarity.

How should the stands ideally relate to each other visually?

We want each brand to present itself authentically, but within a balanced overall framework. SHIFT is not about “higher, bigger, louder.”

The Plug & Play systems create visual consistency and architectural calm. The maximum stand size of 40 m² prevents escalation dynamics and keeps the focus on content and product. The overall impression should feel curated, coherent and inspiring, but not overwhelming.

Why did you decide to offer both menswear and womenswear?

Because the best inspiration comes from quality and breadth. Retailers increasingly think in concepts rather than strict categories.

A menswear retailer is often curious about developments in womenswear and vice versa. By bringing both together, we create cross-pollination and broaden perspectives.

What should the ratio of the two be?

There is no fixed ratio. What matters is the overall composition: segments, styles, price levels and brand positioning must form a convincing ecosystem.

The mix needs to feel relevant and balanced, not mathematically correct.

Mr. Schwenzfeier, you are well known in the fashion industry for your expertise in sustainability. How will this segment be represented at Shift?

Sustainability will be present through the brands, the partners and the supporting program. We are receiving strong interest from brands with responsible and forward-looking approaches.

At the same time, we deliberately avoid isolating sustainability as a niche. Today, responsibility is expected as a baseline across the industry. SHIFT therefore places commercial viability and future-oriented business models at the forefront. While sustainability remains an integral, omnipresent element.

Now that the date has been postponed, is it certain that Shift will take place for the first time on July 1–2?

Based on the feedback and the growing commitment we are seeing – especially around the Sneak Peek – we are very confident. The response from the market is encouraging.

If not, when will the final date be confirmed?

We are firmly planning with July 1–2, 2026.

Is there a minimum number of exhibitors you are trying to reach?

Professional visitors expect a relevant brand landscape. For that reason, we aim to approach nearly three-digit number of exhibitors.

However, quality and coherence remain more important than pure volume.

Have brands committed already?

We are receiving very positive feedback, which is also reflected in the strong interest in the Sneak Peek. It is still early to communicate concrete numbers or names, but the signals from the market are promising.

What type and how many visitors do you expect? Our primary audience is the German-speaking fashion retail sector: Retailers, store owners, buyers, retail directors and category managers.

Shift is deliberately built for decision-makers, professionals who actively define strategy and shape the direction of their retail concepts and the collections.

We aim to bring together a highly curated mix of multi-store retailers, mid-sized companies and carefully selected boutiques from Germany and the wider DACH region.

This composition is intentional. It is the result of a focused and data-driven selection process rather than open, volume-based visitor acquisition.

Can you explain in more detail how you intend to work in a data-driven manner as a trade fair?

In collaboration with Hyperscout, we have developed extensive German retailer profiles. Through this AI-driven intelligence, exhibiting brands are actively matched with the right retailers at Shift.

The objective is simple: remove noise and create relevance. By ensuring that the right brands meet the right retailers, we elevate the quality of dialogue and significantly increase the return on investment for participating brands. This intelligent and selective matchmaking approach marks a clear evolution from the traditional trade fair model — and positions Shift as a new standard in B2B fashion events.

You talk about removing noise. Does that mean a strict focus on retailer and brands at Shift?

Beyond retail, we also welcome technology providers, producers, trade media and fashion professionals across disciplines.

Shift is conceived as a meeting point for both established industry leaders and emerging innovators — a platform where business, insight and future vision naturally intersect.

Finally, a question about your vision. In ten years, Shift Germany will be...

In ten years, Shift Germany will be the natural meeting point for the industry. A platform that not only reflects the market but actively shapes it.

It will be known for clarity, relevance and atmosphere. A place where business, culture and innovation intersect.

And ideally, people will say: This is where the real conversations about the future of fashion in Germany began.

This was the scene at the sister trade show Shift Amsterdam in January. Credits: FashionUnited

The interview was conducted in writing.