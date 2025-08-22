Source Fashion moves to January to get ahead of buying season

UK-based trade show Source Fashion is set to move from its usual dates in February to now take place between January 13 to 15 as part of efforts to get ahead of the buying season.

The shift intends to give buying, sourcing and product teams a “timely springboard at the very start of the year”, Source said in a release, “aligning discovery, supplier meetings and range planning when decisions matter most”.

The event added that exhibitors will benefit from earlier conversations with possible partners that are seeking out responsibly-sourced materials, white-label solutions and full-service manufacturing.

Simultaneous to announcing the new dates, Source has also revealed that it has appointed Trend Suite as its Inaugural Trend Partner.

The fashion trend authority already works with Source on directing catwalk shows for each season, but will now also provide curated insights as part of the content programme and will collaborate on the fair’s trend theme for January 2026.

The changes underway at Source, a Hyve Group-owned event, come just three years on from the fair’s initial launch, during which time it has continued to grow as each season progresses.

For the July 2025 edition, the fair, which had moved into a larger venue at its Olympia London home, welcomed a 51 percent year-on-year increase in total footfall and record visitor numbers, with representatives from the likes of LVMH, Harrods, Burberry, John Lewis and Asos among those attending.

In a statement, Suzanne Ellingham, event director at Source Fashion said: “Our role is to connect people and create the environment for better, more responsible fashion, and that’s exactly what we’ll continue to deliver this January.

“With the addition of Trend Suite as our first official fashion trend partner, we’re also able to give buyers and suppliers a clearer view of the creative signals shaping the future of fashion, adding another layer of inspiration and insight to the show.”