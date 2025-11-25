Source Fashion Returns: Celebrating the Craft and Conscience of Global Fashion

As Source Fashion, Europe’s leading responsible sourcing show, prepares to return this January, Event Director Suzanne Ellingham shares how the show is championing creativity, connection and conscious sourcing, proving that responsibility and innovation can go hand in hand.

Set against a backdrop of global change and growing demand for transparency, Source Fashion returns to Olympia London 13-15 January 2026, with a renewed mission: to reconnect the fashion industry with the people, processes and purpose behind what we wear. Source Fashion brings together manufacturers from over 25 countries, uniting craftsmanship, creativity and conscience under one roof. From live production in the new Fashion Deconstructed zone and global showcases on the Source Fashion Catwalk, to a forward-thinking content programme tackling the key issues shaping fashion’s future, this edition celebrates the artistry of making and the integrity of sourcing, reminding the industry that good fashion starts with good relationships.

At the heart of this season’s edition is a renewed call to humanise fashion, to slow down, reconnect, and rediscover the people and craftsmanship behind every garment. “Fashion has always been about creativity through connection, between people, ideas and materials,” says Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director at Source Fashion. “This year, we want to shine a light on the makers, manufacturers and innovators who bring fashion to life.” It’s a message that runs through every element of the show, from the curation of international exhibitors to the hands-on workshops that celebrate skill and storytelling.

Fashion Deconstructed

That ethos comes vividly to life in Fashion Deconstructed, a brand-new immersive area designed to take visitors inside the making process. Here, live machinists, pattern cutters and upcyclers will demonstrate the craft and precision that underpin responsible production. From denim deconstructions to screen printing and repair workshops, Fashion Deconstructed invites buyers to touch, learn and understand how quality is created. “Somewhere along the way we forgot that clothes are made by people, not machines,” Ellingham adds. “By putting the maker centre stage, we want to remind the industry of the care and creativity that go into every piece.”

Alongside this celebration of craftsmanship, Source Fashion also underscores its commitment to responsible sourcing and global connection. Every manufacturer on the show floor has undergone independent ethical audits, ensuring buyers can source with confidence. The show’s diverse line-up spans everything from British heritage makers to large-scale production houses across Asia, Africa and Europe, offering a truly international marketplace. Whether discovering new suppliers or deepening long-term partnerships, buyers can expect a sourcing experience built on transparency, trust and shared values.

That same spirit of collaboration and creativity continues on the Source Catwalk, which this season partners with Redress, the world’s leading platform for circular fashion. Each show will spotlight alumni from the Redress Design Awards, designers pioneering waste-reducing, circular approaches to design and production. With three daily catwalks, the stage becomes a celebration of what’s possible when sustainability meets style. “We’ve always wanted to show what responsible fashion looks like, that it’s not niche or alternative, but aspirational and commercially viable,” says Ellingham. “Our partnership with Redress allows us to bring global design innovation to the forefront, demonstrating that circular fashion can be both beautiful and scalable.”

Beyond the runway, Source Fashion’s renowned content programme returns with an agenda designed to equip the industry for a smarter, more sustainable future. Across three days, global brands, innovators, and thought leaders will tackle the key challenges reshaping fashion, from AI-enabled production and circular business models to human rights accountability and the revival of British manufacturing. Headline sessions include Addressing the S in ESG, Ambition Without Action, and From Concept to Commerciality – Making Circularity Work, alongside insights from pioneers such as Kresse Wesling CBE and Marguerite LeRolland of Euromonitor International. “This season’s agenda is designed to spark action, not just ideas,” says Suzanne Ellingham. “We’re bringing together the thinkers, doers, and disruptors redefining what it means to run a responsible, resilient fashion business.”

A meeting point for the industry

For buyers, sourcing teams, and designers alike, Source Fashion January 2026 offers more than a marketplace, it’s a meeting point for ideas, partnerships and progress. With its emphasis on craftsmanship, conscience and connection, the show continues to shape how the global fashion industry thinks about making and sourcing responsibly. As Ellingham puts it, “Our role is to help businesses buy better, build better, and ultimately, make better fashion for the future.”

As the fashion industry continues to navigate change, Source Fashion January 2026 stands as a reminder that progress begins with connection, between brands and makers, creativity and conscience, innovation and integrity. By uniting the world’s most responsible manufacturers, forward-thinking designers, and industry leaders under one roof, the show offers a unique space to learn, collaborate and lead. Returning to Olympia London from 13–15 January, Source Fashion invites buyers, brands, and sourcing professionals to be part of a global movement shaping a smarter, fairer, and more sustainable future for fashion.

