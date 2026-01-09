Source Fashion: What to expect from the January 2026 edition

Source Fashion, the responsible sourcing fair, has announced a strategic shift for its upcoming edition at Olympia London, moving to an earlier dates from January 13 to January 15, 2026. With this new slot the organizers aim to establish the event at the start of the global sourcing calendar, allowing UK buyers and product teams to align discovery and supplier meetings when range planning decisions are most critical.

Alongside the date change, the trade fair has unveiled a rebrand centered on the creative theme ‘Analogue Futures’. Developed in collaboration with trend partner Trend Suite (UK), the theme rejects digital friction in favour of tactility, imperfection, and real human connection, reflecting a growing consumer interest in degrowth and slower production models.

Launch of Fashion Deconstructed programme

A significant addition to the January event is the ‘Fashion Deconstructed’ zone, a dedicated space focusing on the craftsmanship and material intelligence underpinning responsible design. The programme features live demonstrations and interactive workshops designed to help professionals understand the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of garment production.

Highlights of the three-day schedule include:

Repair and Upcycling Workshop: Hosted by UK-based Fashion Enter, this daily session teaches visible mending and creative upcycling techniques to extend clothing lifespan.

Reworking Waste: Pioneers in luxury leather salvage, Elvis & Kresse (UK), will demonstrate the transformation of rescued leather offcuts into functional pieces on Tuesday, January 13.

Live Weaving and Denim Reprocessing: On Wednesday, January 14, visitors can observe traditional handloom weaving followed by a circular denim demonstration using laser and ozone technology by LaundRE (UK).

International pavilions and British debut

Source Fashion 2026 showcases an expanded international presence, featuring its most diverse exhibitor line-up to date. For the first time, a British Pavilion will debut, spotlighting design-led, traceable production for those looking to source locally.

The international landscape is further represented by:

Asia: The largest ever India Pavilion will be joined by exhibitors from Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka.

Africa: A collective of pavilions from Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Tanzania will emphasise fair-trade practices and ethical production.

South America and Europe: Peru’s SH Sourcing will showcase premium knitwear, while Portuguese manufacturers continue to provide high-quality European options with short lead times.

Navigating EPR and legislative changes

As the 2026 implementation deadline for EPR approaches, SF will launch its ‘Mini Guide to Textiles Extended Producer Responsibility in the EU and UK’. The guide aims to provide clarity on legal obligations, timelines, and the financial implications for brands and importers.

Suzanne Ellingham, event director at Source Fashion, noted that EPR represents a "fundamental shift" in industry operations. To support this transition, the show has partnered with the Waste & Resources Action Programme (WRAP) to share research on durability and the UK Textiles Pact Roadmap.

Catwalk and trend insights

The Source Fashion Catwalk, held in partnership with the Hong Kong-based environmental NGO Redress, will feature three daily shows. Headline designers include Italian Michael Ruggiero, known for zero-waste pattern cutting, and Peruvian-born Annaiss Yucra, who integrates indigenous Andean craft with experimental, waste-derived textiles.

The creative direction for 2026, titled ‘Analogue Futures’, was developed with official trend partner Trend Suite (UK). The theme advocates for a slower approach to fashion, valuing tactility and authentic connection over digital automation.

Key seminars and speakers at Source Fashion 2026

The January edition features a comprehensive content programme designed to equip industry professionals with the tools to navigate a shifting commercial and regulatory landscape. Sessions will be held at the Source Catwalk and the new Fashion Deconstructed stage.

Tuesday, January 13: Accountability and waste

Addressing the S in ESG: A panel on human rights, living wages, and supply chain accountability, moderated by Jasmine Malik Chua, sourcing and labour editor at Sourcing Journal (US).

Ambition Without Action: A provocative debate on why purpose-driven business models often struggle to reach scale, chaired by Mark Sumner, textile programme lead at WRAP (UK).

Finding the Beauty in Waste: A fireside chat with Kresse Wesling CBE, founder of Elvis & Kresse (UK), regarding the profitability of circular systems and luxury reclamation.

Repair & Upcycling Workshop: A practical session led by expert makers from Fashion Enter (UK) on visible mending and extending garment life.

Wednesday, January 14: Market insights and British manufacturing

Outlook to 2030: A data-rich keynote by Marguerite LeRolland, senior global insight manager at Euromonitor International (UK), on how commodity shifts and materials pricing will impact margins.

How Do We Build Back British Manufacturing?: A debate featuring Suzanne Ellingham, event director at Source Fashion (UK), and Jenny Holloway, CEO of Fashion Enter (UK), on restoring the UK production footprint.

From Concept to Commerciality: A panel discussion with representatives from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (UK), Vyn Shoes (Switzerland), N Brown (UK), and Vivobarefoot (UK) on scaling circular business models.

Live Circular Denim Demo: A real-time demonstration by LaundRE (UK) using laser and ozone systems to reprocess worn denim.

Thursday, January 15: Resale and future design

Resale Gets Relevant: Jack Stratten, head of trends at Insider Trends (UK), explores how second-hand fashion has moved into the mainstream for major retailers.

From Catwalk to Collection: A final fireside chat with Christina Dean, founder and CEO of Redress (Hong Kong), on embedding waste-free design from the initial concept stage.