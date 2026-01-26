Spring Fair's event director talks industry evolution, strategic focus, and the role of fashion

Spring Fair, a trade show bringing together fashion, home, gifting and gardening brands, is almost upon us, and major transformations are underway, reflective of an industry in need of change and fairs that can then cater to these evolving desires.

This edition of Spring Fair will be one of newness: The Hidden Forum stage will platform leading industry executives; The Style Atelier will host live trend forecasts and styling masterclasses; and The New Business Pavilion intends to spotlight emerging brands. Each of these fresh additions are part of wider efforts to more broadly target the UK fashion retail sector, after apparel-focused sister fair Pure London was brought under its wing last year.

Spring Fair has continued to enjoy year-on-year growth over its lifespan, both in exhibitor and buyer numbers. Its parent company Hyve Group, however, is hoping to unlock its full potential, particularly as the needs of attendees evolves. To do so, the firm appointed Fay Tranter as the fair’s first dedicated event director, a role that intends to provide year-round strategic focus and deliver greater value for the industry.

This coming edition, spanning February 1 to 4, 2026, at the event’s usual home of NEC Birmingham, will be Tranter’s first at the helm. With major new additions in place and the fair fast approaching, FashionUnited touched base with the director to see what she has up her sleeves.

What motivated you to join Spring Fair? What potential do you see in the show and how do you hope to help build on the success it has experienced so far?

I first fell in love with events and their power to create meaningful connections when I represented Panache Lingerie at Moda in the early 2010s. The energy of the catwalks, the excitement of new collections and the way innovation and technology shaped each season showed me how influential live events can be for brands.

Spring Fair has always stood out as the pinnacle event for the UK retail industry, a place that supports businesses of all sizes to grow, adapt and connect. What motivated me to join now is the show’s evolution into a destination that goes beyond product, combining inspiration, insight and performance. I see huge potential in continuing to strengthen brand storytelling, champion innovation and help exhibitors and buyers unlock new retail opportunities at a moment when the industry is redefining itself.

You are joining Spring Fair amid its transition to an "experience-led marketplace". What does this format look like to you? How is it reflective of the current business climate and needs of exhibitors/buyers?

Spring Fair has always been an experience. It’s a bold market leader built on the strength of its brands and scale across the different sectors.

An experience-led marketplace, to me, means creating moments that go beyond transactions: curated content, meaningful connections and environments that spark inspiration while delivering commercial value.

Retail and the way we shop are evolving rapidly, and exhibitors and buyers need platforms that reflect this shift. My aim is to understand our stakeholders’ challenges and alongside trusted partners, co-create thoughtful, relevant experiences that elevate participation, support discovery and help businesses navigate and thrive in an ever-changing retail landscape.

You have extensive experience in marketing, but also as a director for fairs in other industries and for theatre productions. Are there any "surprising" elements of your past experience that you think will play a role in how you approach Spring Fair's mission?

One perhaps surprising influence comes from my experience outside fashion and retail, leading the marketing for The Royal College of Midwives Conference over a decade ago. The #ProudToBeAMidwife campaign culminated in over 1,000 midwives and healthcare professionals voicing it together during the opening address, a moment that trended nationally, but more importantly carried real emotional weight in the room.

That experience shaped how I think about events. It’s not just about scale or spectacle, but about creating moments that spark connection, purpose and action. That mindset will guide my approach to Spring Fair, building experiences that resonate emotionally while acting as a catalyst for meaningful progress across the retail community.

Since bringing Pure London under its wing, Spring Fair has continued to elevate and emphasise its Fashion offering. What opportunities does this category bring to the event? How is it currently contributing in comparison to other categories?

As we evolve fashion at Spring Fair, now unified under the Fashion at Spring Fair banner, we’ve been able to significantly elevate our fashion offering and broaden the overall brand mix. New names joining the show include Artemis Muse, Mandarina Socks, Gabrielle Parker, Cora + Spink, Mudd & Water, Soul Sole, Nudie Jewellery, Superdry and O’Neill Eyewear, alongside a growing number of sustainable international designers from Canada, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Fashion adds creative energy and trend relevance to the event, acting as a natural connector across categories and encouraging cross-buying. While other sectors bring scale and stability, fashion delivers pace, inspiration and cultural relevance, helping shape the show’s identity and supporting its evolution into a more curated, experience-led marketplace.

Are you seeing a spike/shift in demand for Fashion? Are there any subcategories within Fashion that are enjoying increased momentum?

We’re seeing a clear shift in demand for Fashion, with particular momentum in jewellery. Our jewellery offering continues to perform exceptionally well, with exciting new additions for 2026 including Kuriosities Jewellery from Canada, Burren from Ireland and Bill Skinner from the UK.

This subcategory is resonating strongly because it lends itself naturally to cross-buying, not just for fashion retailers, but also museum groups, gift stores and lifestyle retailers. Jewellery offers strong storytelling, accessible price points and broad appeal, making it a powerful bridge between fashion and the wider retail ecosystem.

The UK's apparel industry is at a time of significant change. What are some concerns currently being raised by exhibitors that you are hoping to help alleviate through Spring Fair? Are there any particular trends emerging in regards to what exhibitors are expecting from trade shows?

The UK apparel market is undoubtedly challenging, and exhibitors are focused on the need to adapt quickly. Buying patterns have shifted, with online playing a major role, yet physical connection remains essential. The expectation is no longer either/or. Digital and live platforms must work together within a broader brand strategy.

How do new/returning features like The Style Atelier, The Hidden Forum, and Pitch Live reflect the current needs of the industry?

The onsite programme brings together more than 100 speakers presenting sessions they’re passionate about from trend forecasting to commercial strategy. Highlights include Caryn Franklin MBE hosting The Style Atelier and sharing stage time with Gill McCulloch, buying director, Anthropologie Europe; group clothing director of F&F – Tesco, Beth Williams-Jones; and brands leaders such as Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO, Products of Change; and Lauretta Roberts, co-founder & CEO, theIndustry.fashion.

Their sessions address what matters now, creativity, ethics, retail relevance, innovation and actionable thinking. Aimed to help brands and buyers navigate change with practical tools, fresh perspectives and meaningful connections.

These platforms create space for honest conversation and practical takeaways, while Pitch Live gives emerging brands real visibility, feedback and access to buyers and investors. Together, they move the show beyond inspiration alone, offering knowledge, connection and tangible routes to growth in a challenging market.

This interview was conducted in writing.