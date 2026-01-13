New event directors appointed for Spring Fair and Autumn Fair

A series of leadership appointments have been made among the portfolio of Hyve Group, as the event organiser positions its trade shows for long-term growth. Fay Tranter has been named the new event director for Spring Fair, while Matthew Mein has been tapped for the same position at Glee and Autumn Fair.

Tranter, who took up her role on December 1, 2025, holds sole responsibility for Spring Fair, where she will bring past expertise in B2C and B2B events, marketing and sales. The event has continued to welcome strong growth across exhibitors and attendees over its lifespan, with buyer registration for the coming edition – scheduled for February 1 to 4 – 20 percent ahead year-on-year.

In a statement, portfolio director, Jackson Szabo, said Spring Fair “demands year-round strategic focus and dedicated leadership to unlock its full potential”. “Fay brings a fresh perspective, a wealth of experience and an infectious energy, and I’m incredibly excited to see how her leadership will help us deliver even greater value for the industry,” Szabo added.

Mein, meanwhile, joins Glee, an outdoor living event, and Autumn Fair at a pivotal moment, as the two events merge into one. The strategic coordination, which will now be overseen by Mein, intends to strengthen the proposition for the latter half of the year while retaining the events’ respective values. The duo have also recorded YoY growth, collectively delivering an 8 percent increase in buyers in 2025.