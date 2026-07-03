Tech for Retail 2026: Europe’s leading observatory of retail transformation

On 30 November and 1 December, Tech for Retail will return to Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (Hall 7.2) for a new edition dedicated to innovation. In just six years, the event has established itself as one of Europe's must-attend retail gatherings, bringing together more than 15,000 senior retail professionals, 420 exhibitors and over 200 conference sessions. It offers a unique opportunity to discover the technologies, strategies and business models that are already shaping the future of commerce.

The biggest retail transformations take centre stage

As innovation continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace, Tech for Retail 2026 will focus on the trends reshaping the entire retail value chain. This year's agenda will explore topics including agentic AI, retail media, hyper-personalisation, unified commerce, supply chain automation and digital sovereignty.

The event will also examine the growing role of Large Language Models (LLMs), the evolution of marketing in the age of intelligent AI agents, and the future of physical stores in an increasingly digital retail landscape.

Key themes

Productivity, organisation and talent: how agentic AI is transforming retail headquarters

AI-powered procurement: when artificial intelligence negotiates (almost) on your behalf

Autonomous marketing: the rise of AI agent-driven campaigns

Autonomous supply chains: hype or the next logistics revolution?

Intelligent warehouses: how AI and robotics are redefining logistics

LLMs and commerce: are search engines becoming obsolete?

Retailers vs. CPG brands: how AI is reshaping the balance of power

AI and no-code: a unique opportunity to reinvent software development

Artificial intelligence: can Europe still compete on the global stage?

Luxury in transition: redefining exclusivity

Retail media: the new gold rush—but for how long?

Second-hand retail and circularity: passing trend or the next sustainable business model?

The connected store: balancing retail media with energy efficiency

Regulation and sustainability: barriers to change or drivers of transformation?

Unified commerce: marketing promise or operational reality?

Retail leaders on stage

Once again, Tech for Retail will welcome some of the industry's most influential executives, who will share their vision and practical experience, including:

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carrefour

Credits: Tech for Retail

Michelle Lamberti-Ceaux, Global Omnicommerce Director and Member of the Executive Committee, Adeo

Credits: Tech for Retail

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Chief Innovation & Prospective Officer and Member of the Executive Committee, L'Oréal Groupe

Credits: Tech for Retail

Bernard Osta, Chief Executive Officer, Vestiaire Collective

Their keynote sessions will provide valuable insights into the transformations currently redefining the retail industry. The conference programme has been developed in collaboration with an Advisory Board of senior retail executives and industry experts, ensuring content that reflects the strategic priorities facing today's retailers.

An immersive event experience

Beyond its conference programme, Tech for Retail offers a wide range of experiences designed to encourage discovery, collaboration and knowledge sharing. Visitors will have the opportunity to join guided tours showcasing the exhibition's most innovative solutions, attend exhibitor pitch sessions unveiling the latest technologies, and take part in the Awards ceremonies celebrating the sector's most pioneering projects.

A comprehensive networking programme will also enable retailers, brands, technology providers and industry leaders to build strategic partnerships and exchange ideas on the innovations shaping the future of retail.