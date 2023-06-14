Texworld Evolution will celebrate its 25th anniversary in the heart of Paris

Texworld Evolution Paris will celebrate its summer edition from July 3 to 5, 2023 with more than 1350 exhibitors. For the first time, it will be held in the center of Paris at the Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles. This dynamic edition will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Texworld Paris, which will open its doors for three days alongside Apparel Sourcing Paris, Avantex Paris and Leatherworld Paris to present the world's fashion offer, from ready-to-wear to luxury.

On this occasion, the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles will host the event, instead of the usual Parc des Expositions du Bourget; the latter having to be vacated for the preparations of the 2024 Olympic Games. "The center of Paris is very pleasant, both for exhibitors and for visitors coming from all over the world, who will be able to enjoy the city more easily during their stay," says organizer Messe Frankfurt France.

In fact, this year marks the 26th anniversary of Texworld, founded in 1997. "We should have celebrated our 25th anniversary last year, but with the global recovery of the business and this change of venue, we decided to mark the occasion and celebrate our anniversary this year," explains Julien Schmoll, Marketing and Communication Director of Messe Frankfurt France.

Credits: Messe Frankfurt

New synergies for a broad sourcing platform

"With the WSN Développement group, we decided to create synergies to allow buyers to have a very broad sourcing platform. With the same badge, from one event to another, visitors will be able to visit all the shows freely," he adds. Indeed, WSN's Curve and Interfilière Paris shows, the meetings for the lingerie, loungewear, swimwear and activewear community, will be held in Hall 5, from July 2 to 4, at the Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles.

Since its inception, Texworld has evolved from a show dedicated to textiles, raw materials and accessories to a ready-to-wear and sourcing offer. It is now the largest ready-to-wear and sourcing show in Europe, with an ecosystem that includes denim, leather and sustainable fashion products and solutions.

1350 exhibitors from about 20 countries

"This edition opens with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, both on the exhibitors' and visitors' side," says Frédéric Bougeard, President of Messe Frankfurt France. This is the first semester since 2019 that the production has not been hampered by sanitary restrictions. This renewed dynamism within the Asian zone is having a positive impact on our textile and apparel shows: the July edition is full and we already have a long waiting list for the February 2024 edition."

Among the exhibitors of Texworld Evolution Paris, China will be represented at 60 percent, followed by Turkey, which will have a pavilion led by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Istanbul with a hundred Turkish exhibitors and will also have, for the first time, a small pavilion on Apparel Sourcing "acknowledging that the sourcing of proximity invests in clothing.

Always strong, Asia and Southeast Asia (India, South Korea, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Taiwan) will be present as well as a delegation from South Africa for leather at Leatherworld Paris. The offer will be completed by other countries such as Myanmar, Indonesia, Ethiopia, the Netherlands and Italy.

As for Apparel Sourcing Paris, it will host 500 manufacturers of finished products and accessories from a dozen countries, including several emerging sourcing countries for finished products, such as Cambodia, Egypt or Myanmar, which had not participated since 2019 and will be present with five companies led by the MGMA (Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association).

Credits: Messe Frankfurt

Sustainable fashion: pavilions from Pakistan and Taiwan at Avantex Paris

Avantex is changing its format. "The Hub will be a different format to the classic show, more spaced out, with screens to present innovative products and solutions. Moreover, the ESMOD School will propose a space dedicated to Metavers under the name of "Meta-Wear, dedicated to digital fashion creation", underlines Julien Schmoll.

Among these innovative solutions were approaches in favor of a more responsible fashion. Also at Avantex Paris, Pakistan and Taiwan will highlight their sustainable fashion initiatives. As a result, 14 Pakistani companies and six Taiwanese finished goods companies will exhibit in their own sustainable pavilions.

For young designers and small companies using a limited quantity of fabrics and accessories, a special course is planned. For luxury brands looking for more qualitative products, a Hand Made path will be presented. "Even if we mostly supply to fast-fashion brands, we cover the entire spectrum from entry-level to very high-end. We will welcome, for example, very beautiful Indian embroiderers and gorgeous Chinese silks," says the Director of Marketing and Communication of Messe Frankfurt.

A conference on the SDGs by the United Nations

Conferences and round tables about the Agora will provide additional information to the offer proposed by exhibitors on topics such as environmental display, alternatives to synthetic fibers or a conference given by the United Nations on the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals): the guide of good conduct for all industries.

Finally, for new brands who want to have a general view of the show, Le Fil Rouge was set up during the last edition and offers a guided tour through all the key areas of the show.