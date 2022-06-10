Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City are returning in-person for the Summer 2022 Edition

The live shows, to be held at the Javits Center, July 19-21, are set to include brand new product categories, invigorated specialty sections, and a robust offering of networking and educational opportunities. Attendees can explore a wide range of high-quality fabrics, trims, accessories, and finished apparel. Combined, the two events feature over 30 product categories along with Texworld NYC’s Special Itinerary that allows visitors to easily find eco-friendly products, low MOQs and North American manufacturers.

As a key element and attendee favorite, Textile Talks and the Lenzing Seminar Series will also return live on the show floor with an impressive speaker line-up and tailored industry topics. Texworld NYC’s educational program continues to offer insightful and informative sessions for every role and level of experience across all segments of the industry that include topics that are necessary in today’s environment. In addition to live education, attendees can also discover curated trends for F/W 2023/24 in the Texworld Trend Showcase curated by New York-based trend agency, Doneger|TOBE.

Although the shows will open to a fully in-person event, Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC will continue creating opportunities to support the textile community by connecting global manufacturers and suppliers to the US market with hybrid format options: the Sourcing Showroom and the Virtual Platform. This innovative exhibition concept offers those exhibitors still facing travel restrictions the ability to showcase their textiles and finished goods without physically being present at the event. Buyers can return to sourcing, in-person, while still afforded the ability to communicate with participating exhibitors across the virtual platform through matchmaking and one-on-one chat capabilities. Due to issued requirements and extended restrictions, many exhibitors from China and other international regions will be represented in the Sourcing Showroom this July.

“After several virtual editions, we are pleased to be returning to a fully in-person event at the Javits Center this July,” stated Jennifer Bacon, Vice President, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “We look forward to hosting sourcing professionals from every facet of the industry as we introduce a variety of new experiences to engage, network and collaborate.”

