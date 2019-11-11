The 20th EuroShop in 2020: Future-oriented and dynamic as the retail industry itself

High exhibitor demand +++ now featuring 8 product dimensions +++ key players already on board +++ extensive supporting programme +++ EuroShop benefits from rebuilding of exhibition centre +++ Online magazine EuroShop.mag 365 days up-to-date

EuroShop 2020, The World ́s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair, is the hot spot for innovations and trends, a networking and discussion platform and a creative hub especially for retail - worldwide. Three months to the event, the prospects for EuroShop 2020, the World’s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair, could not be any better.

All signs positive for 2020

For its 20th edition, EuroShop is in as high demand as ever with the Düsseldorf trade fair organisers expecting to beat the record figures of 2017. The previous event was attended by 2,368 exhibitors from 61 countries on 127,598 m2 of net exhibition space. Around 114,000 trade visitors from all five continents came to the Rhine.

More action, more drama, more emotion and better focusing on the wishes of the customers, that ́s what ́s necessary in retail and that ́s what EuroShop already does. With its eight experience dimensions it puts the focus on offerings tailored to specific visitor communities, a more flexible framework to operate in, and gives plenty of scope for presenting forward-looking developments and innovative products. The experience dimensions are: Retail Marketing, Expo & Event Marketing, Retail Technology, Lighting, Visual Merchandising, Shop Fitting & Store Design, Foodservice Equipment and Refrigeration & Energy Management.

The booking status for all eight dimensions at EuroShop 2020 is excellent, with Retail Technology, Refrigeration & Energy Management and Shopfitting/Store Design booming in particular. The list of household names among exhibitors is already long. An excerpt can be found below:

Shopfitting:

Aichinger, Cefla, Costa, Mago, D'art Design, Eden Industries, Egger, Elea, Forbo, Grottini, HMY Group, Homapal, JosDeVries, Les Ateliers Reunis Caddie, Max Brilliant (Shanghai), Média 6, Otto Kind, Pfleiderer, Krino Porcelanosa Group, Schweitzer, Tegometall, Umdasch, Wanzl.

Visual Merchandising:

ABC, Atrezzo, bambola, Bonaveri, Formfactory, Genesis Display, Hans Boodt Mannequins, IDW, Jansen Display, Kendu, Noa Brands Europe, Seven Continents Cooperation, SFD, Visual Retailing.

Lighting:

Bäro, RD Leuchten, Imoon, Hera, L&S Italia, LTS, Ledxon, Lival, Molto Luce, Oktalite, Ridi Leuchten, Self Electronics, Signify Netherlands (Philips), Viabizzuno, Zumtobel.

Retail Marketing:

HL Display, Jansen Display, Joalpe, Kendu, Kürten & Lechner, Moss, M&T, Oechsle, Ores, POPAI/Shop, POS Tuning, RTC Europe, Scanblue, Sitour, VKF Renzel.

Retail Technology (EuroCIS):

Axis Communications, Bizerba, BS Payone, Checkpoint, Deutsche Telekom, Diebold Nixdorf, Digi, EPSON, Fujitsu, GK Software, Glory Global Solutions, Honeywell, HP, IBM, Mettler-Toledo, Microsoft, NCR, Nedap, Online Software, Pricer, Partner Tech, Roqqio Commerce Solutions, SAP, Sensormatic, SES Imagotag, Sielaff, Tomra Systems, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Wirecard, Xovis, Zebra.

Refrigeration & Energy Management:

AHT, Arneg, Carel, Carrier, Danfoss, De Rigo, EBM-Papst, Emerson Climate, Epta, ES System, Exkal, Freor, Frost-Trol, Galilei, Grupo K, Hauser, Infrico, ISA, JBG-2, Kaplanlar, KMW, Modern-Expo Group, Nurdil, Pan Dur, Pastorfrigor, Schott, Viessmann.

Food Service Equipment:

Bongard, Debag, DMS, Eloma, Efficold, Gebr. Graef, MHS Schneidetechnik, ITV Ice Makers, L2G - BM Productions, MIWE, Polin, Rational, Salva Industrial, Self-Pan Codoni, Sinmag, Tchibo, Ubert, Unox, Wiesheu, Venix.

Expo & Event:

Aluvision, Damböck, beMatrix, Burkhardt Leitner, Expo Supply, Famab, Fairnet, Gilnhammer, Holtmann, IFES, Modular, Octanorm, Pixlip, Sodem, Studio Dega, Syma.

Supporting programme

EuroShop's supporting programme includes numerous specials such as the POPAI Village, Ecopark, Designers Village and Italian Lighting Lounge. In addition, EuroShop offers practical presentations on the following topics in top-class stages: Store Design, Retail Technology, Omnichannel, Retail Marketing, Energy Management, Retail Designers, Start-up and Expo & Event. All specials and stages are included in the admission price and can be attended without advance reservation.

EuroShop 2020 with brand new Hall 1

The current redesign of the south entrance to Messe Düsseldorf includes the new rebuild of Hall 1, which will also be occupied by EuroShop 2020. The previous smaller Halls 1 and 2 have been demolished and replaced by a new, state-of-the-art building. The key figures for the new hall: 158 metres long, 77 metres wide and 12,000 square metres big. It will be accessible via seven gates, offer suspensions from the hall ceiling and the supply of media to the stands via the hall floor.

For pedestrians, the hall is connected to the Congress Center Düsseldorf (CCD Süd) via a bridge on the 1st floor. In addition to the connection to Halls 3 and 4, a main road leads from the south entrance directly to the rest of the exhibition centre. This means Messe Düsseldorf is considerably broadening the usage options for the new hall while also increasing the flexibility of its design. The new hall will celebrate its premiere this autumn and will be used for the first time in September 2019.

