The industry’s national show returns with highly anticipated summer edition

INDX Man, the menswear industry’s premier trade show, returns to West Midlands event venue, Cranmore Park, from 14 – 16 July 2024 and visitor registration is open .

Following a bumper edition in February, attendees to the summer show can look forward to an unrivalled product showcase, bringing together trends, insight, and over 150 top menswear brands across apparel, footwear, and accessories.

This season's show highlights

Among the new exhibitors at the July 2024 show, you'll find leading British lifestyle label Oliver Sweeney, footwear and lifestyle brand Ambitious, and outdoor and adventure brand Bleubird. Urban cool meets function with Tribeca - also new to the show, plus Selected Homme, Only & Sons, Jack & Jones, and Tresanti return to the show with their latest collections.

Re-booking from the February 2024 edition, key brands include A Fish named Fred, Baileys & Giordano, Ben Sherman, Brook Taverner, bugatti, Bruhl, Casamoda, Crew Clothing, Dario Beltran, Douglas, Gabicci, Guide London, HJ Hall, Joe Browns, Joules, Magee 1866, Marc Darcy, Meyer, Olymp, Original Penguin, Redpoint, Skopes, Torre, and Weird Fish.

An authentic and commercial focus

Organised by Associated Independent Stores (AIS), the UK’s leading buying, event, and services group for fashion, home, and leisure, INDX Man is commercially curated by buyers, for buyers, and specifically targeted to meet the needs of today’s menswear indies.

Open to all retailers, and free to attend, registrations are pre-vetted to maintain the show’s professional integrity and authenticity – a unique approach that ensures INDX Man keeps its renowned order writing status.

Considered the industry’s national show and a must-visit for all menswear stockists, INDX Man provides the perfect environment for exhibitors and buyers to catch-up, network, and do business.

Joules (exhibitor):

"We went into the February 2024 show thinking that it would be busy, but it still exceeded our expectation. It’s an order-taking show".

Alan Mc Alonan, Ivor Boyd Menswear:

"INDX is my go-to menswear show”

James Crabtree, Head of Fashion at AIS:

"It’s a challenging retail landscape out there, however, attendance at the January 2024 show was up compared with the same show 12 months earlier. There was a real buzz about the place, and buyers were on the hunt for something new and as a result or first-time brands did very well. “Expanding on the success of the last show, we remain focused on providing the industry with what it wants – an authentic, order-writing show, driven by market trends, newness and commerciality. “We will continue to create a professional business environment, so that buyers and suppliers can meet, have meaningful discussion, and develop business relationships with longevity in mind, and we look forward to bringing everyone together again in July 2024.”

Credits: INDX Man

Confirmed brands for July 2024

A fish named Fred (apparel & essentials) | Alan Paine | Ambition Footwear | Antique Rogue | Atelier Torino | Azor | Baileys & Giordano | Baldessarini | Benetti | Ben Sherman | Blend | Brook Taverner | Bruhl Trousers | Bucktrout Tailoring | bugatti (apparel-footwear) | Calvin Klein* | Carabou | Carl Gross | Casamoda | Casual Friday | Cavani | Ceceba | Charles Smith | Chatham Footwear | Christys’ London | Claudio Lugli | Concept Covers | Crew Clothing | D555 by Duke Clothing | Daniel Grahame | Dario Beltran | DG's Drifter | Digel | Double Two | Douglas | Etch Suits | Failsworth Hats | Fashion Cheque | FQ1924 | Fratelli Uniti | Front Footwear Gabicci | Glenmuir | Gotzburg | Guards London | Guide London | Gurteen | HJ Hall | Holebrook Sweden | Hunt & Holditch | Huxley Tanner | Ibex | Jeff Banks | Jem Sox | Joe Browns | John White | Joules | Justin Reess | Kam Jeans | Kings Road | Knightsbridge Neckwear | Koy Clothing | LA Smith | Lakeland Fashion | Lambretta | Lee | Lizard King | M5 | Magee 1866 | Makrom | Marc Darcy | Mazzelli by Torre | Meyer | Miguel Bellido | Mish Mash Jeans | MMX | Olymp | Orca Bay | Original Penguin | Oscar Banks | Oxford Leathercraft | Paddocks | Pampeano | Peter England | Peter Gribby | Pringle | Puma | Pure Functional by Hatico | R2 Amsterdam | Redpoint | Reebok* | Remus Uomo | S4 Jackets | Scott | Signal Clothing | Skopes | Solid | Sophos | Spin Suits | Swanndri NZ | Swole Panda | Tom Tailor* | Tommy Hilfiger* | Tootal | Tore |Torre Uomo | Trespass | U.S. Polo Assn. | Van Buck | Vedoneire | Veldskoen Footwear | Venti | Viyella + Viyella 1784 | Walk In Pitas | Weird Fish | Wildfeet | William Turner Ties | Wilvorst | Wrangler (*Essentials)

Show information

Onsite parking is free, and visitors also enjoy complimentary barista coffee and refreshments, plus free breakfast pastries. Cranmore Park is an unrivalled event venue, conveniently located in Solihull, West Midlands, close to rail and road links and just minutes from J4, M42.