The most exciting brands at Modefabriek winter 2026

The winter edition of Modefabriek is just around the corner, bringing two days full of fashion, inspiration and new encounters. Visitors can look forward to an inspiring mix of both new and familiar brands, including Club L’avenir, AMAYA Amsterdam, Sofie Schnoor, Knit-ted, Refined Department, Second Female, Aimée the Label and ALOHAS.

From timeless essentials to bold silhouettes, this edition highlights beautiful materials, surprising details and collections full of character. From everyday looks to statement pieces, from sportswear to outerwear, at Modefabriek you’ll find everything fashion has to offer. This season, you’ll discover brands such as Bruuns Bazaar, Neo Noir, 2NDDAY, Gustav, Harper & Yve, INDI&COLD, Minus, ELEH, No Man’s Land, NOUS SOMMES LABELS, avec ēlan, Aaiko, DYO, Fabienne Chapot and Deblon Sports. Brands defined by quality, style and individuality, each with its own story and vision. View the full brand list of all participating labels on the Modefabriek website.

Credits: Modefabriek

Modefabriek returns this month to EXPO Greater Amsterdam, where exactly one year ago it hosted a memorable edition. It is the place where brands, retailers and fashion professionals meet, exchange ideas and spark new collaborations. Alongside its wide range of brands, Modefabriek also offers a rich content programme filled with TALKS, trend presentations, special features and inspiring encounters. This edition you’ll find, among others, an American Book Center, a Big Bag Shop, an EXPO featuring young designers, knits & notes workshops, a community table with multiple fashion shows, and ‘favourites’ shared by Karin Swerink & Jan Agelink.

Modefabriek 18 & 19 January 2026