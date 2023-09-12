The rebels of fast fashion and the cult of the new: Sustainable Fashion Week kicks off with a revolutionary style on the runway

The Rewear Revolution will come to life on the runway in an act of rebellion against the fast fashion industry at a one of a kind fashion show on Thursday 28 September at SPARKS. The event marks the launch of the 2023 Sustainable Fashion Week season of events and workshops.

In celebration of sustainable garments and featuring Bristol’s finest second-hand sellers and designers, the SPARKS runway is set to prove that sustainable can be as couture as high-end designer.

With fashion-lovers in safe hands to get all the inspo they need to join the ReWear Revolution, attendees can expect an evening of lights, cameras and networking in a room bursting at the seams with like-minded people. Taking place at Bristol’s leading arts and sustainability hub, SPARKS, the venue has been created by Global Goals Centre, Artspace Lifespace and has a dedicated fashion department curated by Sustainable Fashion Week.

As the effortlessly chic and cool outfits strut down the runway, vintage pioneers and second-hand heroes Sustainable Fashion Week will produce the show, with artistic direction from Lauren Reed and styling from Bristol-based sustainable-stylist, Clothemod.

Credits: Dave Challenger (Sustainable Fashion Week)

As the leading fashion week of its kind, the ethos behind it is to bring the community together to take creative action and change the fashion industry for the better. From September 25 to October 8 2023, a community-led programme will be exploding across the UK with Sustainable Fashion Week working in partnership with organisations from different regions to inspire, upskill and empower individuals to take action and boldly demand a fashion industry that is clean, green and fair. From Plymouth to Manchester, Cardiff to Brighton, London to Frome and Bristol and beyond - it’s time to get involved and join the revolution.

Visit the Sustainable Fashion Week website to see the full programme and book tickets for talks, workshops and many more engaging events. The revolution is just getting started!

Venue: Sparks Bristol, Bristol, BS1 3DS

Tickets & how to book: Seated tickets £19, Standing tickets £16.50.

Please note this is an age restricted event at 18+

Read more about the event here.