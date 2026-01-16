The relevance of trade fairs and innovation in times of economic uncertainty

A recent panel discussion regarding the upcoming Techtextil and Texprocess 2026 trade fairs highlighted a critical turning point for the textile industry. The discussion brought together four industry experts to address how innovation serves as a tool for resilience during global economic uncertainty.

Olaf Schmidt, vice president textiles and textile technologies at Messe Frankfurt who is responsible for about 50 fairs around the world, emphasised that “competitiveness does not come from waiting... We give this industry with innovation the right platform to show exactly what is state of the art.” He thus positions trade fairs as a vital platforms where research meets industrial scale to ensure business survival.

The strategic necessity of innovation

Innovation is no longer an optional luxury but a strategic necessity for market survival. Elgar Straub, managing director VDMA Bavaria and VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies, noted that European manufacturers currently maintain a competitive edge by integrating production with digitalisation. “Innovation is a driver of efficiency on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is the engine of growth,” he said, adding that this will help companies navigate high energy costs and shifting trade agreements.

While digital tools like 3D design and virtual prototyping are maturing, a significant gap remains in physical automation. Walter Wälth, senior director advanced creations – apparel pattern & digital creation at Adidas AG, pointed out that many “digital” tasks are still performed manually within software environments: “At the moment, AI is just a visual tool... The whole engineering part of creating a product which you then can produce and wear... does not yet exist.” He expects the next phase to involve seamless connectivity between systems to eliminate redundant manual positioning of garment patterns.

Artificial intelligence vs. human engineering

The panel clarified the distinction between generative AI (like ChatGPT) and industrial AI. While generative tools aid marketing and visual design, they cannot yet engineer a wearable garment. António Braz Costa, general manager at the Technological Centre for the Textile and Clothing Industry of Portugal (CITEVE), highlighted that “humanizing AI” is essential, using data science to predict trends and organise factory logistics rather than replacing the fundamental engineering skills required for fit and quality.

Sustainability has transitioned from a niche topic to the industry’s baseline. The challenge now lies in replacing petroleum-based performance materials with bio-based alternatives without sacrificing functionality. Costa noted a 35 percent increase in Techtextil Innovation Award applications, many focusing on advanced recycling and circularity, proving that the industry is aggressively seeking “green” solutions.

The role of regulation and standards

A major point of contention is the speed and stability of European regulations. The panelists expressed concern that while regulation is mandatory for a sustainable future, it must be agile. “To be innovative, we must be competitive. To be competitive, we need a very clear and stable regulatory system,” cautioned Costa. Sudden delays in mandates, such as the Digital Product Passport, can hinder the competitive edge of companies that have already invested in compliance.

The discussion also touched on how standards can inadvertently become trade barriers. For example, a product certified in Europe may require re-certification in China under different standards. This lack of international harmonisation complicates the global supply chain, particularly for medium and small-sized subcontractors in Asia who may lack the resources to adapt to rapid legislative shifts.

Human connection in a digital world

Despite the push for AI and automation, the “human” element remains a core value for consumers. There is a growing demand for transparency regarding clothes made by human hands. Wälth noted the potential for future certifications that highlight human craftsmanship, ensuring that technology serves to assist rather than erase the human touch in fashion.

Looking ahead: Techtextil and Texprocess in April 2026 - connectivity and exchange

The Techtextil and Texprocess fairs will feature approximately 1,700 exhibitors from 50 countries from 21st to 24th April 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. Key focus areas will include performance apparel (functional textiles) and live demonstrations of technical variables in end products. The fairs act as a “co-creation” space where the global community can align on the technological and ethical standards of the future.

The panelists concluded that the future of textiles is defined by three pillars: connectivity, AI and sustainability. The upcoming Techtextil Innovation Awards, the shortlist of which will be announced on April 14, 2026, will serve as the primary showcase for these advancements. As Schmidt summarised, the fair remains the place where ideas meet market reality, bridging the gap between theoretical research and tangible business impact.

Techtextil will be coming to India from November 2026: Messe Frankfurt India has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Textiles of the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish the Techtextil India Summit every two years in Coimbatore as a central hub for the technical textiles industry.