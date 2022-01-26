The Supreme Group Women&Men Showrooms – Düsseldorf Fashion Days

SUPREME WOMEN&MEN SHOWROOMS IN DÜSSELDORF FROM FRIDAY 28TH TILL MONDAY 31ST JANUARY 2022

OPTIMISTIC AND WELL PREPARED FOR THE WINTER SEASON

With a large portion of expertise and optimism, The Supreme Group is starting the coming order round with its showrooms in Düsseldorf. The conditions and requirements on the part of the authorities for the implementation are unchanged from the last summer season.

The high demand for space from agencies and manufacturers shows how much the order platforms are wanted. This makes it possible to present a wide range of national and international collections to the retail trade.

Image: The Supreme Group

In addition to many familiar faces, such as Max Mara, Susanne Bommer, JNBY, Simone Bruns and Patricia Pepe as well as the agencies Select Studio, Udo Toepfer and Diebra Textil, we welcome plenty of new labels such as A.M.A and Day Birger Mikkelsen.

The close contact and intensive talks with retailers are paying off. Many retailers are very motivated and looking forward to the new round.

Aline Müller-Schade, Managing Director of The Supreme Group:

We are very well connected in the retail sector and listen to what is important to them. That’s why we have decided to introduce the 3G rule on our platforms in Düsseldorf and Munich. This was especially important to our customers. In the current situation, it is not possible to meet all requirements 100%, but we are making a significant contribution. We wish everyone a great order season!”

munichfashioncompany.com/trade-shows/womenmen-dusseldorf .