The womenswear industry’s destination show is back with summer 2024 dates

INDX Woman, the womenswear industry’s destination UK trade show, returns to West Midlands event venue, Cranmore Park, from 21 – 23 July 2024 and visitor registration is open .

The summer show will focus on building on the success of its upbeat and much-publicised January edition, and promises to deliver an unmissable product showcase across apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Commercially curated by buyers, for buyers, and specifically targeted to meet the needs of today’s womenswear independents, INDX Woman brings together trends, market insight, and over 125 top brands.

This season’s show highlights

A must-visit for all womenswear stockists, the upcoming presentation will feature leading apparel collections including Joules, Brakeburn, Joe Browns, Up Pants, Marta du Chateau, Sahara, Nomads, Alice Collins, Pretty Vacant, Lily & Me, Mosqueton, Lighthouse, Original Creator, and Les Mauricettes.

Bestseller Group will also be attending with brands including JJXX, Selected Femme, Vero Moda, Vila, Pieces, and Yas.

Plus, an array of exciting accessories and footwear from brands including Envy Bags, David Jones, Nova Leathers, Spirit, Woodlands, Highbury, Woodbridge, Travaux en Cours, Boardmans, Luella Grey, Letol, and Ravel. To date, the list of new exhibitors will include Powder Design, Jessica Graaf and Damart with many more to be announced.

There are also some exciting buyer events and celebrations scheduled to take place across the 3 days, details will be revealed nearer the time.

A clear focus on order-writing

Organised by Associated Independent Stores (AIS), the UK’s leading buying, event, and services group for fashion, home, and leisure, INDX Woman is open to all retailers, and free to attend.

To maintain the show’s professional integrity and authenticity, all visitor registrations are pre-vetted - a unique approach that ensures INDX Woman maintains its reputation as the industry’s key order writing show.

Credits: INDX Women

Claire Wright, owner of Gemini Woman:

“You literally just see the brands you want to see, there’s no general public or students here, it's just trade. Because there are a lot of independents coming to INDX Woman you get more honest conversations about if it [trade] has been quiet, or if sales have been better with one brand than another, and people are happy to share that information.”

Lee Wood, wholesale account manager and returning exhibitor Joe Browns:

“INDX Woman is a serious buying show for us. There was a good buzz about the January 2024 show, bearing in mind it had been quite a difficult season for a lot of stores, and everyone seemed pretty positive.”

Offering a friendly, professional format, the 3-day show is the perfect environment for exhibitors and retailers to catch-up, network, and do business.

James Crabtree, Head of Fashion at AIS:

"INDX Woman is always well-attended by our AIS Members, and in January 2024 we welcomed a raft of new boutiques and indies too, overall recording a double-digit percentage increase on footfall year on year. “Everyone is on the lookout for something new, and this is definitely something we’re focused on providing when we return in July. We’ve already secured some great new exhibitors and are in talks with many more."

Show information

Onsite parking is free, and visitors also enjoy complimentary barista coffee and refreshments, plus free breakfast pastries.

Cranmore Park is an unrivalled event venue, conveniently located in Solihull, West Midlands, close to rail and road links and just minutes from J4, M42.