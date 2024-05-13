TheOneMilano fair is set to host its September exhibition alongside Milano Fashion&Jewels

The premium daywear fair, TheOneMilano, is set to host its September exhibition alongside Milano Fashion&Jewels. Scheduled during Milan’s womenswear fashion week at the city’s Fiera exhibition center from September 14th to 17th, the event will run concurrently with the costume jewelry fair Milano Fashion&Jewels.

This strategic alignment with other fairs, including Micam, Mipel, and Lineapelle, facilitates ease for buyers to navigate multiple exhibitions during the same timeframe.

"While the concept of standalone fairs is no longer prevalent, it's the collective showcase that takes center stage: here, brands and exhibitors benefit from a wealth of expertise, all geared towards providing optimal resources," stated organisers.

Furthermore, TheOneMilano will unveil a significant partnership with the China National Garment Association, the leading association in the clothing industry. For the first time in Italy, it will host a collective of top Chinese companies, fostering a unique "bridge between Italy and China."

The February edition of the fair this year saw a record 42,273 visitors, a 21 percent surge from 2022. It notably marked the first fair post-pandemic to witness the return of crucial Asian buyers from Japan and China, alongside attendees from the USA and Canada.