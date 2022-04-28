Third edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum promises key global industry influencers

The third edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF), organised by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, is going to take place on 10th May 2022 at the International Convention City in Bashundhara, Dhaka, expecting attendees and exhibitors from more than 20 countries.

The aim of this year’s edition is to establish Bangladesh as the world’s most responsible apparel sourcing destination. Government ministers and advisors, the European Union, UN bodies, global fashion campaigners, brands, manufacturers and industry leaders will share the platform and discuss the industry’s needs and how to promote sustainability in Bangladesh’s apparel industry.

“With SAF 2022, we wanted to curate an event where key global industry influencers could gather and provide a catalyst for genuine industry change. This is high-level networking with a specific goal in mind: how can we turn the needle so that the lofty sustainability goals our industry so often talks about are translated into meaningful, practical actions?,” commented SAF founder Mostafiz Uddin in a press release.

Senior representatives from 20 globally renowned recycling and renewable energy companies will exhibit their sustainability and green technologies, products and solutions while SAF will also showcase opportunities for much-needed green financing. The issues highlighted will be climate action, environmental, social and governance (ESG) and green finance, purchasing practices, circular economy and regulatory reforms.

Image: first edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum in 2019/ Bangladesh Apparel Exchange

Among the more than 50 speakers are Inditex’ Javier Santonja Olcina, regional head for Bangladesh and Pakistan; H&M’s Gagan Bansal, global material innovation and strategy manager; Mark Anner, founding director of the Center for Global Workers’ Rights; Anna Athanasopoulou, the European Commission’s head of unit for social economy and creative industries; the ILO’s country director for Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen; Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA); Better Buying vice president of research Najet Draper and Remake founder and CEO Ayesha Barenblat.

On the Bangladeshi government side, there will be Tawfiq-e-elahi Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister (PM) on power, energy and mineral resources; Salman F Rahman, adviser to the PM on private industry and investment; commerce minister Tipu Munshi; state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian and Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

“There will also be a full post-event debriefing, with guidance and discussion on event outcomes and potential future actions,” added Uddin.

The event is sponsored by the embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, Pacific Jeans, Cotton USA, KDS, Epic, the Laudes Foundation, Higg, H&M and Better Work Bangladesh.