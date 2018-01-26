Timeline: Scoop over the years

London - Scoop, the premium contemporary womenswear and accessories trade fair, is set to return to the Saatchi Gallery this Sunday for its AW18-19 edition. The boutique show, best known for its hand-picked selection of local and international brands, is set to welcome a selection of new brands this season in addition to new initiatives.

Scoop recently teamed up with Alexa Chung's Villoid influencer shops, to support emerging designers in the fashion industry. The initiative, which marks the start of a new shared ambition to support new designers, sees Scoop showcase a number of upcoming brands, including Milk Tooth LDN, Lovers & Drifters and cult knitwear label Hades which have been handpicked by Alexa Chung herself. As Scoop prepares to open its latest edition, FashionUnited takes a moment to reflect on some of Scoop's milestones. Scroll down to read our interactive timeline on Scoop, the UK leading boutique trade fair.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a time frame (in the gray bar) to learn more.

Photo: Amuse, courtesy of Scoop