Vingino FW25 at Preview Kids: The Journey of Icons

Every winter brings the promise of adventure—moments waiting to be discovered, stories waiting to unfold. At Vingino, we believe every day holds the potential for something extraordinary and our Fall/Winter 2025 collection is crafted to bring that promise to life.

Inspired by Italy’s timeless craftsmanship, this collection transforms every moment into something extraordinary. From outerwear designed to conquer the elements to denim that tells a story with every wear, each piece celebrates individuality and empowers bold self-expression. Winter essentials bring warmth and style to icy days, turning them into opportunities for adventure.

Step into “The League of Adventures,” where outerwear is built for fearless exploration. Discover “The Class of Denim,” a tribute to iconic denim craftsmanship. And dive into “Vingino Club The Ski,” where vibrant winter gear takes center stage, inspiring confidence on and off the slopes.

This collection is about creating the icons of tomorrow. Each piece is a chapter in a larger story, waiting to unfold.

The Journey of Icons awaits—what will you discover next?

Run 1: The League of Adventures

As the first leaves fall, the air fills with the promise of change. Autumn begins with golden light filtering through bare branches and the crunch of leaves underfoot. Every adventure starts here, and every adventurer discovers their own league—a place to explore, grow, and embrace their individuality.

This drop captures the essence of autumn—its warmth, beauty, and endless opportunities for adventure. Whether racing through forests or carving new paths in the crisp city air, The League of Adventures invites you to embrace the season and make it your own.

Run 2: The Class of Denim

Timeless, rugged, and iconic, denim is more than a fabric—it’s a way of life. The Class of Denim celebrates this spirit with denim jackets, hardwearing jeans, and statement pieces crafted for fresh starts and new routines.

Perfect for back-to-school days, this drop keeps up with busy schedules and endless energy, blending Italian-inspired craftsmanship with bold, modern fits. Whether navigating hallways, making new friends, or chasing the last rays of autumn, The Class of Denim is made to be lived in—denim redefined for everyday adventures.

Run 3: Vingino Club The Ski

When winter arrives, the world transforms into a landscape of possibility. Snow-covered trails, icy slopes, and frosty air invite bold self-expression—and Vingino Club The Ski is here to answer the call.

This drop brings vibrant jackets, cozy layers, and standout pieces that turn every snowy day into a stage for individuality. Whether carving fresh tracks in the snow or warming up after an adventure, every piece is designed to make a statement—on and off the slopes. Winter isn’t just cold—it’s the backdrop for fearless style. Vingino Club The Ski invites you to embrace the magic of winter and make it your own.

Sneak peek into the season: Vingino at Preview Kids

This winter, Vingino and Raizzed will showcase their FW25 collections at the Preview Kids fair in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands. Taking place on Monday, January 13, from 09:00 to 17:00, the event offers an opportunity to explore Vingino's latest designs alongside those of Raizzed, celebrating bold and adventurous fashion.