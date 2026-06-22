VivaTech 2026: how generative AI is used by fashion professionals

Paris - At VivaTech 2026, Rebuilder AI, LVMH Dreamscape, Perfect Corp and Stytrix are illustrating the concrete applications of generative AI in fashion and beauty, from product design to the customer experience.

During the inauguration of VivaTech 2026, Bernard Arnault (LVMH) argued that AI is an execution tool. Jeff Bezos (Amazon, Blue Origin) stated that it helps reduce the time between an idea and its realisation.

This vision was echoed in several demonstrations at the trade show. FashionUnited examined generative AI applications for fashion and beauty developed by Rebuilder AI, LVMH Dreamscape, Perfect Corp and Stytrix.

Rebuilder AI x Asics: generative AI for product design

Rebuilder AI is a Korean startup founded in 2021. The company has been working with Asics since 2024. The project presented at the VivaTech stand involves designing shoes using 3D scans of gaits, wear data, foot behaviour, and Asics' archives and historical data.

The AI analyses this data and generates shoe design proposals. These can be exported as 3D files ready for production or 3D printing.

VivaTech 2026: Rebuilder AI Credits: F. Julienne

According to Lewis Suaton, a designer for Rebuilder AI, a creative who previously spent a week and a half designing a shoe could now get an initial result in minutes or hours thanks to generative AI.

When asked if there is a risk of generative AI destroying creative jobs, Lewis Suaton replied: “I don't see generative AI as a threat. From the beginning, it was sold to us as such, but ultimately, when I work for companies, I see that many use it. It saves time and money.”

He added: “Gen AI is not intended to replace designers. It's just a tool. You still need basic knowledge to continue the design work, send the right files, the right formats, and so on.”

Other use cases presented at the Rebuilder AI stand included the use of archives from the late Korean designer, André Kim. André Kim's family uses AI to generate new proposals that respect the brand's DNA. In this way, it is being used to extend a creative legacy.

VivaTech 2026: Rebuilder AI x Andre Kim Credits: F. Julienne

LVMH Dreamgallery: Sephora, Dior and Céline, AI assistants to enrich the customer experience

Currently available in the US and Canada, Sephora has developed an integration with several large language models, including ChatGPT and Gemini. The user can activate the Sephora option from ChatGPT by typing “Add Sephora”. The responses are powered by Sephora's database.

The user can ask for recommendations, send photos, get product suggestions, add products to their basket and complete their purchase without leaving the conversational assistant.

Here, AI becomes a beauty advisor, recommendation engine and purchasing interface. The customer is no longer searching for information but engaging in conversational commerce, thus reducing the steps between intention and execution.

VivaTech 2026: LVMH Dreamgallery Credits: LVMH

Dior is developing an AI agent capable not only of recommending a product but also of preparing for an in-store visit. The customer interacts with the agent, selects products and indicates their available dates. The agent then suggests an in-store appointment and informs the boutique teams so they can prepare for the visit.

The AI does not seek to replace the physical boutique. Instead, it aims to qualify the customer's needs, prepare the sales assistants' work, personalise the welcome and streamline the omnichannel journey.

Another application of gen AI is internal. Céline's advisors have an AI assistant based on LVMH's internal Maya model. The system helps sales assistants respond to customer requests such as a scratch on a bag, product identification, photo analysis, and so on. The objective here is not to replace the sales advisor but to help them provide the best possible answer.

Perfect Corp: a virtual try-on solution for retailers

Founded in 2015 in Taiwan, Perfect Corp develops artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions for fashion and beauty brands and e-commerce players.

The company, which claims more than 800 client brands worldwide, markets a virtual try-on tool. This allows retailers integrating its technology to offer their customers a personalised experience.

VivaTech 2026: Perfect AI Credits: F. Julienne

After scanning or photographing their silhouette, consumers can visualise how clothes look on their own body. To reconstruct the parts of the body hidden by the original outfit - arms, legs or shoulders - the AI generates the missing elements to produce a coherent representation of the final result.

Stytrix: accelerating and optimising product design

At Stytrix, another Taiwanese company, generative AI is used to accelerate product development. The company claims it can reduce certain design stages from several months to just a few days by digitising exchanges between designers, brands and manufacturers.

VivaTech 2026: Stytrix Credits: F. Julienne

In summary Generative AI is revolutionising fashion and beauty, from design to customer experience, as demonstrated by Rebuilder AI, LVMH Dreamscape, Perfect Corp and Stytrix at VivaTech 2026.

AI is a powerful tool that accelerates product design, reduces the time between idea and realisation, and enriches the customer experience without replacing creatives or sales advisors.

Concrete applications include creating personalised shoes, AI assistants for beauty recommendations and conversational shopping, as well as virtual try-ons and product development optimisation.