Wellbeing and internationalisation: Spanish footwear makes a strong showing at Barefoot European Shoe Fair

Madrid – Demonstrating how “barefoot” footwear has become not just a trend but a growing consumer demand, the second edition of the “Barefoot European Shoe Fair” will take place from July 24 to 26, 2026. The international trade show will be held on the outskirts of Frankfurt, with 28 Spanish footwear brands set to participate.

Following the inaugural edition in 2025, the Messe Offenbach exhibition centre on the outskirts of the German city of Frankfurt am Main is preparing to host the second edition of the increasingly popular “Barefoot European Shoe Fair”. The trade show is organised by Messe Offenbach in collaboration with the German Federal Association of the Footwear and Leather Goods Industry (HDS/L). It will become a biannual event from 2027, with one edition scheduled for January 29 to 31 and another for July 23 to 25. These editions will follow this year's event in July 2026, which will feature nearly 100 exhibiting companies. This figure is significantly supported by Spanish companies. They will make up nearly a quarter of the fair's total offering, with 28 Spanish footwear brands from 24 exhibiting companies participating.

Interior of the Messe Offenbach exhibition centre (Germany) during the first edition of the Barefoot European Shoe Fair. Credits: Messe Offenbach.

As the first European trade platform dedicated exclusively to this category of footwear that is “more respectful” of the foot's natural movements, the significant Spanish presence at the fair is a clear sign of the sustained commitment to internationalisation, design and wellbeing by Spanish footwear companies. The event is organised by the Federation of Spanish Footwear Industries (Fice), with the support of ICEX. This commitment continues even in the current climate. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, Spanish footwear exports fell by 1.8 percent to 1.51 billion euros in the first five months of 2026. This data contrasts with figures provided by Fice. Fice reports that for the January to April period, while the Ministry indicated a 1.3 percent drop in footwear exports to 1.25 billion euros, exports actually increased by 0.1 percent to 1.19 billion euros. This represents a 3.1 percent increase in volume to 61.7 million pairs.

“The growing demand for ‘barefoot’ footwear reflects a shift in consumer preferences towards products that combine wellbeing, functionality and design,” said Vicente Pastor, president of Fice, in a statement. He added that “Spanish companies have successfully responded” with “innovative, high-quality proposals manufactured with the expertise that characterises our sector.” Pastor maintains this is a clear example of Spanish footwear's sustained commitment to design and wellbeing, alongside its ongoing drive for internationalisation. “Being present at ‘Barefoot European Shoe Fair’,” added the Fice president, “allows us to strengthen the international positioning of the Spanish industry” and to do so in “a segment with great growth potential.”

With 28 Spanish footwear brands from 24 exhibiting companies

Regarding the Spanish footwear brands exhibiting their “barefoot” collections at this second edition of the German fair, it is important to note that the event organisers have strict requirements for all exhibitors. This ensures their offerings truly align with “barefoot” footwear that respects the natural shape and movement of the foot. For this purpose, the shoes in the collections at the trade show must have a wide toe box, be “zero drop”, and feature a flexible sole.

Interior of the Messe Offenbach exhibition centre (Germany) during the first edition of the Barefoot European Shoe Fair. Credits: Messe Offenbach.

With these requirements in mind, 28 footwear brands from 24 Spanish exhibiting companies will be present at the fair. The vast majority of these companies, 64 percent, are from the Valencian Community. The national pavilion is completed by companies from Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, La Rioja, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Basque Country.

Valencian Community, exhibitors and brands Andanines

B&W, Conguitos and Tecnobaby by Conguitos

Blanditos by Crios

Clotsy Brand

Coqueflex

Dada Brand

Eli Soft

Flamingos Life

Gioseppo and Gioseppo Kids

Hispanitas

Igor

MTNG Free

Pikolinos

Piruflex

Zapy

Castilla-La Mancha, exhibitors and brands Joma

Pablosky

Community of Madrid, exhibitors and brands Chetto and Baby Free by Chetto

Lejan Brand

La Rioja, exhibitors and brands El Naturalista

Victoria

Catalonia, exhibitors and brands Muris Brand

Victoria

Balearic Islands, exhibitors and brands Ria Menorca

Victoria

Basque Country, exhibitors and brands Natural Active Wear (NAW)

Victoria