WHAT'S NEXT at WHO'S NEXT ?

From January 18 to 20, 2025, Paris, Porte de Versailles - Hall 1

2025 marks the beginning of a new era: meet us from January 18 to 20 in Paris, Porte de Versailles, and lay the foundations for a meaningful future together. The aim is to support the self-employed in the creative industries with a clear, business-oriented vision that respects shared values. As a vibrant hub of collective intelligence, What's Next (WSN) promises an immersive experience that inspires and connects. After an exceptional edition in September, which impressed with a 45% increase in international attendance, Who's Next returns. Expect a unique event where industries and inspirations merge to present a bold and cohesive vision of the creative future. The fashion worlds of Who's Next, IMPACT and Neonyt Paris as well as BIJORHCA will be located in Hall 1, while the Salon International de la Lingerie will be co-located with Interfilière Paris in Hall 3.

Back in Hall 1: Efficient tour for buyers with clear product categorization

“In this edition, we are bringing together the entire range - from ready-to-wear to accessories - under one roof. Who's Next is the place where industry players can find business solutions and put together a comprehensive range to meet the needs of buyers and promote creative synergies,” explains Sabine Bertolino, Sales Manager of the WSN Group.

Innovative, established brands and newly discovered designers: In this issue, Who's Next presents collections for fall/winter 2025/26 that combine color and sleekness. As a manifesto against dullness, Who's Next brings new trend brands into its aisles: CT Plage for fine cashmere ready-to-wear, Oats and Rice in accessories; Rose Carmine with daring knits; Augusta, the all-round shoes for city dwellers; Oilily, known for cool, colorful children's fashion; the comeback of Juicy Couture with cozy 'girly' looks; Degré 7, celebrating technical skiing in a pop version; and Be Soap My Friend with minimalist skincare products.

New at Who's Next: Brut Icon

Brut Icon is the editorial selection of Who's Next. This open area in the heart of Hall 1 invites you to discover around 20 highly creative brands. With unique craftsmanship and colorful collections, Brut Icon is the new destination of your Who's Next visit.

Denim conquers Who's Next in January

After a successful comeback in January 2024, denim icons such as Guess Jeans, Lee and Wrangler join Kaporal, Salsa, Sac & Co and other brands to further develop their wholesale offer.

The Bijorhca offer from January 18 to 20, 2025

Two main areas: ELEMENTS and BIJORHCA

ELEMENTS brings together the most important players in the jewelry industry such as CHQ, a renowned diamond manufacturer, or Gori Gems, a new exhibitor from Jaipur, India, specializing in semi-precious stones.

BIJORHCA's jewelry collections include exhibitors such as Philippe Ferrandis, Canyon, Satellite, Ayala Bar, Olivier Lafond, Franck Herval, but also newcomers such as Françoise Montague. Marion Stern, Managing Director of the Françoise Montague brand, is using BIJORHCA to announce the handover of management to her daughter. During the trade fair, she will introduce the new appointment to her customers.

An exciting experience

In this edition, the showcases of fine jewelry in the diamond section will be dominated by the creative vision of Gabrielle Huguenot. The Swiss designer, a graduate of the Haute École d'Art et de Design de Genève (HEAD) 2022 and winner of the Grand Prix Accessories at the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories in Hyères 2023, will be presenting an exhibition of 15 works at BIJORHCA. These will illustrate her work and will be complemented by exclusive performances and conferences.

BIJORHCA inspires and encourages exchange through a conference program that brings together experts, creatives and schools from the industry. Make a note of the date and don't miss this three-day series of talks with highlights including “Redefining the Femme Fatale: When sustainable jewelry questions social dynamics and power games” by Gabrielle Huguenot on Saturday, January 18 at 2pm or “The future of the jewelry industry thanks to AI” with Stéphane Boghossian on Sunday, January 19 at 2pm.

The fair's meeting point, the 'BOCI', will present its support and training in collaboration with institutions such as the Greta de la Création, du Design et des Métiers d'Art or the Lycée Public Diderot. There will be a business lounge, conferences and other multidisciplinary activities.

Bridge between Milan and Paris

The two fairs, which have often been seen as competitors, have decided to join forces: Bijorhca and Milano Fashion Jewels want to demonstrate their complementarity by inviting each other to their respective events.

In January 2025, the Milan trade fair will be represented at Bijorhca and in February 2025, the Paris trade fair will be represented at Milano Fashion Jewels - a first step towards more intensive cooperation in the future.

IMPACT and NEONYT PARIS

For more than five years, IMPACT and Neonyt Paris have stood for a unique fashion event that promotes human encounters and opens up new perspectives.

For the new edition, IMPACT and Neonyt Paris are collaborating with the renowned fashion medium The Good Goods. A forum for sustainable fashion from the Who's Next brands curated by The Good Goods and an engaging conference program make up this inspiring destination. Confirmed participants include Ramata Diallo, professor and consultant, Catherine Dauriac, President of Fashion Revolution France, and Charlotte Daudré-Vignier, founder of the brand Carbone4.

WHAT ELSE at WHO'S NEXT ?

Who's Next is much more than just a trade fair. It focuses on a comprehensive visitor experience to make each edition an unforgettable event. The event aims to inspire the market, bring communities together and create synergies between all players in the industry.

In 2025, Who's Next is entering a new era based on two pillars: expertise in the wholesale business and the social and cultural dimension of fashion.

WSN Academy's solution expertise celebrates its premiere

As part of its business development and solutions strategy, WSN brings together experts from various fields under the umbrella of the WSN Academy to help brands and retailers overcome challenges. In the run-up to the event, exhibiting brands were able to benefit from webinars that provided practical answers to questions about trade fair preparation.

In January, the WSN Academy will be strategically placed next to the Buyers' Lounge to answer questions from retailers. Visitors can be inspired, informed and educated. Talks, masterclasses, workshops and one-on-one sessions will be led by a panel of experts and organizations such as FFPAPF, FNH, DHL and ADC.

Following the three-day Who's Next, the WSN Academy will continue its tailored support both online and on-site with further events, online conferences and individual coaching to drive business development with concrete approaches.

LOUD's cultural scene draws attention to itself

Loud, an area launched last September, represents the cultural experience of Who's Next and explores fashion in a lifestyle context. Between live shopping, book signings and podcasts by Rinse, visitors can look forward to a conference programme organized by media partner S-quive.

Curious minds looking for new perspectives on the world of fashion can look forward to talks on three main topics:

Inspiring stories: 'Career of a contemporary designer' with Mickaël Carpin and 'Career of a sought-after entrepreneur' with Clarisse Castan

'Career of a contemporary designer' with Mickaël Carpin and 'Career of a sought-after entrepreneur' with Clarisse Castan Social trends and their influence on the market: “What future for designers in the face of AI?” with Tony Pinville and “Influence, literature and beauty” with Camille Yolaine

“What future for designers in the face of AI?” with Tony Pinville and “Influence, literature and beauty” with Camille Yolaine Culture in the service of image: “Street photography at the heart of fashion” with Meyabe and “Grillz and hip-hop culture!” with Warren from Youth Grillz

On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January, the Loud sector will be transformed into a party zone to celebrate the fair with a program curated by Rinse.

From Saturday, January 18 to Monday, January 20, 2025, at Porte de Versailles, Paris 15.

Opening hours:

Saturday - Sunday: 9:00 to 19:00

Monday: 9:00 to 18:00