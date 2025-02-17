White Milano forges agreements to expand brands internationally

White Milano is set to reopen in Milan’s Tortona district, finalizing a series of strategic international agreements to enhance global visibility for participating brands. Founded by Massimiliano Bizzi, the trade show will take place from February 27th to March 2nd, extending its reach beyond Milan Fashion Week’s traditional schedule by launching international initiatives. “Our goal is to transform White into a dynamic, versatile platform that supports fashion companies through innovative retail strategies and exclusive events in key emerging markets,” emphasized Brenda Bellei, CEO of White.

White chosen by AlMalki Group for Riyadh pop-up store

This marks the evolution of ExpoWhite, a project launched in 2022 to provide visibility in Milan while also training businesses from emerging markets beyond the traditional fashion landscape. Now, White is bringing its brands into these rapidly expanding regions. Selected by the AlMalki Group as a symbol of new luxury, White will inaugurate an exclusive pop-up store at the Westerly department store in Riyadh. Running from February to May, the store will showcase pieces from some of White’s most established brands, including Faliero Sarti, La Milanesa, Flabelus, NiLuu, Pahiesa Formentera, Naira Khachatryan, Bokja, and Tanoura. Another milestone in Riyadh is the signing of a strategic agreement with Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum. This collaboration, part of the Circle project conceived by Brenda Bellei and Monica Sarti (Creative Director of Faliero Sarti), is designed to promote the global growth and expansion of White’s selected brands.

Brenda Bellei, CEO of White Milano, and Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. Credits: White Milano

Bellei: ‘With Circle, we help White brands enter Gulf markets’

“With the Circle project, we aim to select small and medium-sized enterprises from our White clientele and support them in entering distribution channels in the Gulf countries, where our new strategic partnership provides a competitive edge,” explained Bellei. “In particular, Saudi Arabia—driven by its Vision 2030 initiative—is developing infrastructure capable of sustaining double-digit economic growth. It’s crucial for our companies to establish a presence in this market and tap into its vast potential.”

The collaboration is designed to create new business opportunities for a select group of fashion and lifestyle brands, expanding their international reach. Beyond Saudi Arabia, White is also focusing on neighboring markets, including Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, fostering a global network that elevates industry excellence and expands retail distribution.

“Our group had a clear vision after the pandemic, understanding that everything would change. Now, seeing our projects materialize and witnessing White’s evolution into both a brand development platform and a showcase makes me optimistic. I’m also proud of how our trade show and company have grown, significantly expanding our business activities,” said Massimiliano Bizzi.

Credits: White Milano

White Milano returns from February 27th to March 2nd

The event will return to Milan’s Tortona Fashion District from February 27th to March 2nd, hosting around 300 brands—55 percent Italian and 45 percent international. Attendees will discover Secret Rooms featuring innovative designers, including Chinese brand Yid'Phrogma, whose collection celebrates Tibetan culture by blending art, folklore, and spirituality. Also featured is Maz Manuela Alvarez (Colombia), a slow-fashion label embracing multiculturalism and sustainability, and Carolxott (Estonia), which draws inspiration from a remote island with just 69 inhabitants, weaving its unique heritage into its designs. Italian brand Oh Carla focuses on seasonless, made-to-order pieces, always replicable in style but crafted using available fabrics. Founded by Carlotta Boldracchi and Claudia Nesi, the brand’s handmade creations, produced in their Milan studio, embody a couture and sustainable approach that ensures zero-waste production.

Meanwhile, Danish label Renè challenges conventions with oversized proportions and architectural silhouettes, fusing Asian and Scandinavian aesthetics.

“This season, we are introducing local ambassadors who will represent White in key markets such as Spain, the DACH region, Scandinavia, Benelux, Japan, Canada, and the Middle East. Having a local presence is essential for strengthening existing relationships and establishing new connections with buyers eager to discover fresh collections that meet current consumer demands—creativity and quality at the right price,” explained Simona Severini, General Manager of White.