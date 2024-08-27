Who’s Next, Impact, Neonyt, Bijorhca, Curve, Exposed & Interfilière - 8-10 September 2024, Paris

Bouncy Thirties celebrates 30 years of springing emotions at Who’s Next, alongside IMPACT and NEONYT Paris, Bijorhca, Curve Paris, Exposed and Interfilière Paris.

To celebrate these decades of shaking up the fashion ecosystem, Who’s Next is rolling the dice for an exhilarating game in which business strategy rules, creative freedom reigns supreme and in which independents, brands and retailers alike, are the masters of the game.

Designers, buyers, partners, stylists, the media, experts, influencers, trendsetters - they’ll all be there. Back in the early years of Who’s Next, Loic Prigent was already canvassing the aisles for the newspaper Libération. 30 years on, he tells us what Who’s Next was and is, with the fashion eye of is that we love so much.

Who’s Next as seen by Loïc Prigent

Who’s Next? The great thing about the initial chaos of Who’s Next is that it has lasted. I was at the first editions! I remember the necessary emergence of this show, which was a symbol. A new generation was arriving and wanted to do battle. The other brands that were supposed to speak to young people suddenly seemed like ankylosed monoliths. A fight in every sense of the word! The chaos was there because once the routine walls of ready-to-wear had come down, these things could be done with joy and glee. The improvisation of the obvious. I remember a hall where there were dozens of stands, each one like a birthday party, a housewarming party, a wild cabaret. A cheerful atmosphere. Everyone looked like a DJ.

Everyone was playing at the same time. The cacophony was real. Everything hybridized, subdivided. Clubwear, skatewear, bmxwear, cyberwear, snowwear, workwear, clubwear, technowear - these were just some of the categories I had noted in my spiral notebook (we had spiral notebooks). The -wear words were all trends, and made it clear that this was all about the generation, about happy, vibrant lifestyles that were less than five years old.

The boys on the stands already had their nails painted blue. I noted the encounter between «two Italian buyers from the nearby women’s ready-to-wear show, bewildered by these iconoclastic outfits» and «an ultra-fashioned model dressed in a Hindu cosmonaut outfit». This one was amused by the clash of cultures: «Wow, these grannies are tripping out! Aaaaah! Where are we?!» The ideology of clothing was changing. Who’s Next was designed to have fun, but also to last. From the very first edition, brands were already creating something new from upcycling. In those days, we called it recycling. Brands turning T-shirts with cheeky slogans into gold. New materials that, yes, make you sweat but their iridescent effect is worth it. Outfits that were too tight and too panther-like (never too tight, never too panther-like).

If the astute curator of a fashion museum had collected the best and the strangest from these first Who’s Next shows and designed a time capsule that would have revealed the mantle of the 1990s, it would have reflected the different aesthetics that ran through it, its incredible morgue as well as its concerns. We were already talking about the «barons of wear», and today this greenhouse of beautiful butterflies has become the leading fashion and lifestyle show, a three-day city that emerges at Porte de Versailles with all the oddballs and new brands, the visionaries who are inventing their own space and the quiet forces, the jewellers, the denims, the joyful and the funny, always the avant-garde of eco-responsibility, always the diffracted and therefore faithful radioscopy of current times.

The name Who’s Next was a promise that has clearly been kept.

Credits: Loïc Prigent

Evening Parties

The 30th anniversary of Who’s Next couldn’t go unnoticed, or in a calm and discreet atmosphere. This youthful thirty-something, who has risen through the ranks to become Europe’s market leader, still has plenty left in the tank to delight his aficionados with an evening worthy of his early days. Sixtion takes over the reins of this festive, vibrant and crazy event with an exceptional line-up of live acts, DJ sets, performances and shows that will be remembered for years to come.

Loud

In addition to its anniversary parties, Who’s Next and its pioneering DNA will be unveiling its new LOUD space, which is sure to make some noise. At the heart of Hall 7.3, Nylon magazine - a benchmark in pop culture - will be offering its current creative vision through an immersive exhibition of photos and videos from previous editions. Nylon is inviting its crew and readers to discover Who’s Next and take part in meetings with influencers and live shopping sessions. The independent magazine Naïfs, which investigates the relationship between fashion, culture and the arts, will also be present with a photo exhibition and a round table discussion on emerging brands and the importance of press exposure.

The unique networking venue will also welcome Bonjour Jacob, the Parisian bookshop-coffee shop,revealing a cutting-edge selection of fashion magazines and books for lovers of fine publishing. Meanwhile, the Fédération Française de Prêtà-Porter Féminin, a true figure of mentorship to the industry’s entrepreneurs, will be lending its expertise with innovative talks and workshops dedicated to digital marketing in fashion.

Credits: Who's Next

Conferences

Who’s Next is a place for people to meet and share ideas, giving institutions, designers, retail and wholesale experts and the media the opportunity to present their vision of fashion and its ecosystem. All types of visitors and exhibitors will be able to share their experiences and/or find out more about the following themes:

Responsible fashion

The relationship between fashion and art

Legal information (certifications, labels)

Textile and technical innovations

Trends, fashion & social networks

Business quick wins for entrepreneurs

Credits: Bobo Paris

A revamped show route

From 8 to 10 September, Who’s Next visitors will be experiencing a new, pragmatic, coherent and sector-based customer pathway. On the 7.2 floor, the sourcing offer from the different sectors will be coming together with Elements, suppliers of pearls and stones to Bijorhca, Interfilière, raw materials for lingerie, and FROM, Indian manufacturers for Who’s Next. Following on, buyers will enter the world of accessories, combining jewellery, leather goods, footwear and textile accessories. In Hall 7.3, the whole of Who’s Next ready-to-wear, including Trendy, Private and Fame, will be linked up with Exposed, as well as resortwear alongside Curve Paris, which will be joining us this season. To facilitate the buyers’ experience, WSN’s fashion and style teams have created themed itineraries including ready-to-wear, lingerie and accessories, offering a complete, turnkey package for visitors in a hurry.

DENIM by ESMOD

To mark the 30th anniversary of Who’s Next, ESMOD’s 2024 France Fashion Design bachelor students (Lyon, Roubaix and Paris) are offering their own interpretation and vision of Japanese denim from Okayama. The exhibition of 30 designs offers a complete immersion in the craftsmanship, culture and innovation of this famous Japanese indigo fabric.

5 years of Impact(s)

For five years, IMPACT, a nomadic project promoting eco-responsible brands and solutions in fashion, has been changing the dynamics of the creative industries. We are proud of our collaboration with NEONYT on the «IMPACT and NEONYT Paris» space, which brings together, supports and raises awareness around these same objectives. Each event is a unique human encounter, a place where every interaction opens up new perspectives. Year after year, we reaffirm our commitment to transforming fashion for a sustainable future. We are accelerating the movement of committed trends and continuing to promote unlimited creativity that works for the future of our planet and our industries.

The IMPACT and NEONYT Paris space in hall 7.2 will feature a forum of brands, eco-responsible solutions, workshops and talks, each theme supported by our committed partners:

Activism «I made your clothes» with Fashion Revolution



«I made your clothes» with Fashion Revolution Circularity with the Fédération de la Mode Circulaire and its material library



with the Fédération de la Mode Circulaire and its material library Natural print with IFA and plant-based printing workshops



with IFA and plant-based printing workshops Humanitarian with La Mode Européenne, its donation box and an upcycling workshop



with La Mode Européenne, its donation box and an upcycling workshop Eco-labelling with Fashion Green Hub alongside ADEME and EVEA, to present a tool for measuring the impact of a garment



with Fashion Green Hub alongside ADEME and EVEA, to present a tool for measuring the impact of a garment GOTS certification , to learn all about obtaining the cotton certification label



, to learn all about obtaining the cotton certification label Animal Welfare with the 4 pattes association



with the 4 pattes association Repair with Une Autre Mode Est Possible and its «repair» expertise



with Une Autre Mode Est Possible and its «repair» expertise Ethical expertise with Conscious Fashion, its «climate fresco» workshop and the presentation of its Fashion and Impacts Workshops.

IMPACT and NEONYT Paris will be welcoming groups such as the Jean-Luc François association, as well as the brands Akvo, Grandiose, N’go Shoes and Panafrica. An IMPACT and NEONYT Paris circuit will guide visitors through all the Who’s Next universes, enabling them to identify the brands involved in each sector.

KEIA - Korea Environmental Industry Association

After a first success in 2023, the KEIA association returns to IMPACT to present 13 creative and committed brands from South Korea: ANARCHIA, BARAMGYEOL, CRADLERE, DLS BY DSLS, DOBB, HARLIEK, HORONG, KKONTHAT, LOVE CHARM, MONTSENU, TEMPS, TOUCH4GOOD, UPMOST.

Bijorhca

A unique event for the jewellery industry since 1930, BIJORHCA returns in September, promising a new burst of inspiration for the jewellery world. This season is marked by new creative dynamics in jewellery design. With this in mind, our show will be presenting the third edition of its zone dedicated to exhibiting exclusive pieces of jewellery: BRILLIANT. Located at the heart of BIJORHCA, BRILLIANT gives jewellery houses the opportunity to showcase their creations, providing them with a unique presentation medium tailored to their needs. A prestigious showcase for exceptional jewellery, CHIARA COSTACURTA, GEMME JOAILLERIE, KANAKO JEWEL, POLITAINS and STUDIO C will be on show.

Each new edition of BIJORHCA is an opportunity for BOCI to shed light on the collaborators of the IAMA group (Industries Appliquées aux Métiers d’Art), which brings together subcontractors in the jewellery industry. It’s a unique opportunity to discover the new dynamics and innovations that drive the work of founders, stampers, primer sellers and other behind-the-scenes figures in the jewellery industry. The IAMA Pavilion and its plethora of expertise, passions and exceptional know-how will be on show at BIJORHCA alongside WHO’S NEXT with ARTMETAL FRAMEX, G-SILVER, LAVAL and MICRONOR.

Not to be missed at Bijorhca, the return of CALVIN KLEIN, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE and TOMMY HILFIGER, known for their watches, presenting their jewellery collections for the first time. Every year, Bijorhca presents Elements, a space for sourcing precious stones, diamonds and white-label jewellery with ARIANA LAPIS, CHQ, INDO GEMS, MIRA MIRA, SCHMUCKBASAR and many others.

Credits: Christina Brampti

Fashion China returns to Who’s Next

The China International Fashion Fair (CHIC), established in 1993 and co-organized by the China National Garment Association (CNGA), China World Trade Center Co., Ltd, and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry of CCPIT, is China’s leading fashion trade event. It serves as a pivotal platform for promoting China’s fashion industry and facilitating the entry of foreign companies into the Chinese market. As part of its international expansion efforts, CHIC Paris will exhibit at Who’s Next this September, focusing on Chinese cultural communication and sustainable development under the theme «Fashion China.» The event aims to enhance the global image of Chinese fashion through a selection of ready-to-wear and accessories creators as well as a photography exhibition highlighting international expansion efforts. Additionally, a «Fashion China Cocktail» opening event will be held at noon on September 8th, gathering global fashion buyers, media representatives, and other KOLs to further foster international fashion industry collaboration.

Ankorstore x Who’s Next

In March 2024, WSN, Comexposium and Ankorstore signed a major partnership to combine the best of the physical and digital worlds, bringing concrete solutions to French and European brands and retailers. At the forthcoming Who’s Next trade show, Ankorstore and its teams will be welcoming brands and buyers to a dedicated space of over 400 m², showcasing more than 15 food and lifestyle brands as well as all its digital solutions. Designed as a meeting place, the space will offer an immersive experience, the chance to discover the show’s partner, Europe’s leading B2B marketplace, and the chance to take part in enriching discussions between brands, retailers and other industry professionals.

Who's Next