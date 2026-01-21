Who's Next January 2026: Navigating a weakened fashion market

Who's Next January 2026, the trade show organised by WSN Développement in Paris dedicated to autumn/winter 2026/2027 ready-to-wear collections, confirms one thing: in a weakened market, brands like Blundstone, Leon & Harper and True Religion know exactly who they are. They use the trade show as a tool for relationship building and business development, serving wardrobes designed for everyday use.

With a 5 percent increase in visitors compared to September 2025, 60 percent of whom were international, Who's Next (WSN) remains a physical, relationship-focused event that buyers are committed to.

While the trade show develops a creative and cross-disciplinary offering, including fashion, accessories, beauty and decoration, it also brings together powerhouses in ready-to-wear and accessories. These brands are capable of meeting the challenges of quality, price and style and are attractive enough to draw French and international retailers.

Brands in tune with market expectations

“More and more fashion consumers are looking to build a sustainable wardrobe,” Sabine Bertolino, commercial director at WSN, told FashionUnited. “They are looking for quality pieces, pillars they can rely on, and fundamentals: a well-cut pair of jeans; a simple and effective pair of boots that can be worn every day; a beautiful jumper; and well-made, timeless basics that can be mixed with more creative pieces.”

“This need for quality explains why established brands play a central role: they provide product expertise and inspire confidence in both consumers and retailers,” adds the commercial director.

Whether it is Australian workwear from Blundstone, a hybrid Parisian wardrobe from Leon & Harper, or denim associated with rap culture from True Religion, these offerings fall under the broad category of streetwear: clothing designed to be lived in every day.

Blundstone: 2.3 million pairs of shoes sold in 2025

Hugues Segal, president of Héritage Diffusion, importer and distributor of Blundstone in France Credits: F. Julienne

A long-standing exhibitor at Who's Next, Blundstone exemplifies a model that relies on the trade show as a regular professional meeting point rather than a one-off showcase.

“Blundstone has been exhibiting at Who's Next continuously for many years, at both the summer and winter editions, mainly to meet its French clients,” explains Hugues Segal, president of Héritage Diffusion, the importer and distributor of Blundstone in France. “Even though everything seems complicated in 2026 and everyone is tightening their belts, the retailers are here.”

Blundstone is a private, family-owned Australian company, founded in 1870 in Hobart, Tasmania. Established by a family of British settlers, it is still run by the Cuthbertson family.

Historically associated with workwear and agriculture, it was originally a brand of utility footwear for farm work and urban use. The brand has gradually become more feminised since the 2000s. Today, it is identified as a lifestyle brand in America, Europe and Asia, with prices ranging from 190 to 250 euros (223 to 293 dollars) per pair.

The majority of production takes place in Vietnam. The materials used are: cowhide leather for the uppers, elastane for the elastic panels and polyurethane for the soles.

The soles are largely injection-moulded, welded to the leather, which improves water resistance, durability and speed of manufacturing. They incorporate a cushioning technology called XRD, also used by Harley-Davidson, which significantly reduces walking fatigue.

In 2025, Blundstone sold nearly 2.3 million pairs. France represents a marginal share with approximately 50,000 pairs sold per year. This is in comparison to Canada, a key market with around 700,000 pairs sold annually.

Distribution is based on a network of local importers and distributors depending on the geographical area. In France, resale is mainly handled through multi-brand stores and partner retailers. The brand is, however, considering opening flagships in certain areas, similar to a boutique recently opened in Milan.

Leon & Harper: loyalty to wholesale fundamentals

Leon & Harper x-collection AW26 Credits: F.Julienne

“When you have agents in France, you might think: we've been doing trade shows for over thirty years now, we don't really need to come anymore. Well, no,” remarks Philippe Corbin, founder of the brand Léon & Harper. “For us, the Who's Next trade shows are important for maintaining relationships with our French clients.”

Established fifteen years ago, Parisian brand Léon & Harper claims a stylistic stability based on a concept: a masculine wardrobe reinterpreted for women, a mix of sportswear, tailoring and more distinctly feminine pieces.

Approximately 80 percent of the products incorporate materials such as organic cotton, recycled wool and viscose from FSC-certified wood. The brand makes moderate use of polyester for faux leather and faux fur. It has also developed an in-house label, Born Again, to explain the origin of materials and manufacturing processes.

In France, distribution is handled through a network of multi-brand agents with over 100 points of sale. The brand also has five of its own boutiques, all located in Paris, and a 'fast-growing' e-commerce site.

In Europe, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain, it is also managed by sales agents, with approximately 400 points of sale worldwide.

True Religion: brand that dresses Aya Nakamura and Booba

True Religion AW26 Credits: F. Julienne

True Religion has exhibited at Who's Next in the past. This is a first for Christophe Nguyen, an agent for Talk Studio, the agency supporting True Religion in the French market. The goal is to strengthen and organise its presence in the country.

True Religion is an American denim brand founded in 2002 in Los Angeles. It was built around a specific focus on premium denim and claims to have reinvented the standard sewing machine to develop its own topstitching techniques, Big T and Super T, which have become the brand's visual signatures. The horseshoe logo and distinctive back pockets are key identity markers.

It embodies the Y2K trend from the 1998–2005 period, in line with brands like Evisu, Juicy Couture and Von Dutch. The brand achieves a global turnover of over one billion euros across the US, Asia and Europe. In France, the label has around twenty points of sale.

The fact that True Religion is worn by many artists in the US, such as Central Cee and Timothée Chalamet, and has collaborated with Bella Hadid, Dreezy and Supreme, creates a snowball effect. “In France, we are in tune with the rap scene. We have dressed Aya Nakamura, Booba, Gazo, Kalash and many others,” the agent acknowledges. “The product is instantly recognisable thanks to the stitching, the logo and the pockets.”

These examples raise a question about the actual wearability of the clothes, their price positioning and the perceived quality of the products. Without being explicitly stated, this equation seems to be a common thread among brands that achieve long-term success.