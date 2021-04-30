Why you should get your free pass for Italian Fashion Tech Week

Here 3+1 reasons why not to miss the most awaited virtual event of this spring.

Everything is ready for Pow-Wow Fashion Tech Week, the first Italian event dedicated to innovation and technology applied to the world of fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Following the restrictions due to the spread of the COVID19 pandemic, the event will be broadcasted in streaming and it will be free of charge for participants, so as to allow a wider and international audience to participate and interact live with an engaging, unique and unmissable digital happening.

The reasons why you should participate:

To learn more about the developments in the fashion industry. With Pow-Wow's incredible line-up of speakers you will have the unmissable chance to discover how the future of the fashion industry will look like. The objective is to show the public how much fashion can do beyond what we are used to, to explore what developments innovative technologies can offer to clothes and fabrics through the promotion and application of sustainability in fashion companies. Networking activities. Yes, we all miss meeting people in person, shaking hands with strangers, and doing business in a room with people we happen to run into at the buffet. But now we can't and the only solution we have, is to attend virtual events. Like this. In fact the event will take place on a digital, innovative platform. The participants through their own avatars, will walk among the spaces, enter networking rooms, visit the expo area with stands and booths, sit on chairs to listen to talks, interviews, masterclasses and roundtables. An engaging and immersive experience, which many have already dubbed "the Fortnite of the events", to give people, during these hard times, a real feeling of connection. You can participate from where you want, whenever you want! If you are wearing pajamas, nobody will know! You can meet the most innovative startups and brands of these sectors directly from your living room, kitchen, bedroom or even your holiday destination, why not! It’s convenient. You will have the opportunity to interact with locals and people from all over the world to be inspired and to create valuable connections. And it’s totally free.

From May 18 to 20 don't set up appointments, clear your schedule.

Visit www.fashiontechweek.it and fill in the form to get your free pass!

Can’t wait to meet you all in the PowWow Arena!