Wrapping it up: Pitti Uomo 95 in pictures and numbers

The 95th edition of menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo was held in Florence, Italy, between January 8-11. Here are the main facts and figures about last week’s event:

Pitti Uomo in numbers: 1,230 brands participated in the event, 568 from abroad (46 percent)

brands participated in the event, from abroad (46 percent) 30,000 visitors, of which 25,000 were buyers

visitors, of which were buyers 9,200 of those buyers came from abroad

of those buyers came from abroad Japan, followed by Germany . UK, Netherlands, Spain and Turkey come next on the list of most represented nationalities.

Organizers registered an 8 percent drop in Italian visitors

Couldn’t attend it? The pictures below capture a little bit of the experience.

Picture credits: Vanni Bassetti and AKAstudio - collective, courtesy of Pitti Uomo