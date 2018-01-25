1,400 Oliver Bonas dresses stolen

London - Police are appealing for witnesses after 1,400 dresses from lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas were stolen from a lorry in Gravesend, Kent.

The theft is thought to have taken place between the night of January 17 and the morning of 18. The dresses were stolen from the lorry which was parked in an Asda car park in Imperial Retail park in Thames, Gravesend.

All the dresses stolen were identical, a one-off knee length design from Oliver Bonas in navy featuring a white and grey 'dobby' print. The print is said to be characterized by a small geometric pattern which adds extra texture to the material.

Designers dresses reported stolen from lorry in #Gravesend - did you see anything? https://t.co/9UFyGWyKgC pic.twitter.com/iBnaMFSeWB — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) January 24, 2018

The dresses were stolen on route to Oliver Bonas warehouse ahead of their instore delivery. The retail price for the dress has not been confirmed, but most items from Oliver Bonas retail between 50 and 130 pounds. “All 1400 units of one of our dresses, designed by our in house team at Oliver Bonas, were stolen on route to our warehouse just days before they were due in store," confirmed a spokesperson for Oliver Bonas in a statement. "We encourage anyone with any information to contact the Kent Police."

Oliver Bonas opened its first store in 1993. Over the years the store's concept has evolved from a curated offering of gifts to a British lifestyle retailer, offering fashion, accessories, jewelry, homeware as well as furniture.