100% teams up with cyclist Peter Sagan for sunglasses collection

San Diego-based sportswear brand 100% has teamed up with professional cyclist Peter Sagan for a new eyewear collection just in time for the Tour de France.

The ‘White/Gold’ sunglasses collection is available across the brand’s Speedcraft, S3, and S2 styles. All three styles have been designed in California and made in Italy using Ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate. They cost 220 US dollars.

“This has been an extraordinary year and we wanted to do something unique to celebrate Peter's return to racing at the Tour," 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard said in a statement. "The design is truly unlike anything we've done before, and it's sure to make Peter pop out of the peloton.”