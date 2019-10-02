11 Honoré teams up with Diane von Furstenberg for exclusive (and inclusive) partnership

Luxury online retailer 11 Honoré, which has become known for carrying size-inclusive high fashion clothing, has launched an exclusive partnership with Diane von Furstenberg. This is the first time Diane von Furstenberg will be partnering with a brand to offer size-inclusive products for its customers.

Available exclusively on 11 Honoré, the partnership launches with the New Julian Two Classic Wrap Dress, which is available for 568 USD. The iconic dress comes in three different prints pulled from the Diane von Furstenberg archive—one of which debuted with the original wrap dress in 1974.

This collection is available to buy online now on 11 Honoré’s website.