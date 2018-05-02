112 students selected for sustainability programme by UN and Pandora

Global Fashion Agenda, the Danish initiative that aims to set a common agenda for sustainability efforts in the fashion industry, has selected 112 students from fashion and business schools around the globe to participate in a two-year sustainability programme put together by Pandora and the United Nation’s Global Compact.

The students will travel to Copenhagen for a three-day workshop focusing on two of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, namely SDG 3 (to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all) and SDG5 (to achieve gender equality, empowering women and girls).

The workshop will culminate with the Youth Fashion Summit, a panel discussion about how the fashion industry can meet the demands of SDGs 3 and 5. The panel will be held on May 13th, right before the Copenhagen Fashion Summit. One of the participating students will join the discussions, alongside representatives from Kering, H&M, Bestseller, Target, Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Li & Fung.

The programme has received a record of 300 applications this year. “The 112 students we’ve selected come from Asia, North and South America, Europe and Australia, from Parsons to Esmod to Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology”, said Eva Cruse, CEO of the Global Fashion Agenda, in a press release.

Pandora joins Youth Fashion Summit in 2018

The selected participants will be given the chance to work with a company their predecessors have not collaborated with. Pandora has joined the project, turning to the students to set up a framework to inspire the further development of the company’s sustainability goals.

“Pandora wants to connect with the voices of the next generation to learn about their ideas, get challenged and hopefully get inspiration to continue to evolve the way we innovate and craft”, said Stephen Fairchild, senior vice-president and chief creative officer at Pandora.

Picture: Copenhagen Fashion Summit