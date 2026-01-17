12 Key trends set to define 2026

In 2026, purchasing dynamics are evolving. The absolute reign of fleeting TikTok micro-trends and clearly defined style trends is over. Individual pieces, tactile materials, and bold prints are now driving sales. This shift is influenced by a customer who is equally interested in second-hand fashion, high street items, and luxury pieces.

To better understand this complex landscape, analytics company Heuritech has revealed the items and details that will shape demand in the coming months, from January to December 2026. FashionUnited provides a summary.

January: fur accents

Fur accents. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

At the start of the year, fur (primarily faux) is no longer confined to large items like winter coats. It enlivens the silhouette through impactful small details. These include fluffy scarves and stoles, and trims on tops, skirts, and dresses. The summer season will not be without it either. The spring/summer 2026 collections will sparingly feature several pieces with fur details.

February: leather trousers

Leather trousers for both men and women. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Heuritech confirms that leather trousers are one of the most compelling menswear trends for 2026. Experts predict a rise in demand for men's leather trousers in the first quarter of 2026. They also anticipate the trend will intensify with February's busy sports calendar and pre-match fashion, which is expected to feature leather looks.

March: raw denim

Raw denim. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

According to Heuritech's forecast data, raw denim is expected to grow by 11 percent in the first quarter of 2026. This classic material with a versatile style is a staple in both menswear and womenswear. It will primarily be worn by 'Edgy & Trendy' consumers aged 25-26.

April: football-inspired trainers

Football-inspired trainers at Wales Bonner (SS26). Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This is a trend that has been emerging for several seasons. The popularity of football-inspired trainers will be confirmed in the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Studded sports shoes will be seen on the streets in 2026, across all genders.

May: loafers

Loafers. Right: Wales Bonner shoe (SS26). Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Heuritech predicts a major comeback for loafers in menswear. They will be found in soft materials like suede for a relaxed yet elegant look.

June: the Greenfinch shade

The Greenfinch shade. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In the European menswear market, the surprising combination of yellow and green (also known as Greenfinch) is expected to see 15 percent growth in the second quarter of 2026. Heuritech notes, however, that while this colour is 'small' in scale, it is considered a steadily rising trend for both niche and mainstream markets.

July: draping

Draping. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In summer 2026, draped pieces will be highly sought after. This includes skirts with delicately draped waists, draping details on necklines, and fully draped evening gowns.

August: irregular horizontal stripes

Irregular horizontal stripes. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mainly seen on polo shirts and knitted tops, irregular horizontal stripes evoke tennis culture. Heuritech forecasts a 10 percent increase in demand in the third quarter of 2026 and a 5 percent increase over the next 12 months. This pattern is predominantly seen in menswear.

September: dome bags

Dome bags (right: Totem SS26). Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

At the start of the autumn 2026 season, one of the most coveted accessories will likely be the dome bag. Its rounded curves and ample storage space offer both practical qualities and a classic aesthetic. It is a perfect successor to the rectangular bags that have been trending for several seasons.

October: bias and flatlock seams

Bias and flatlock seams (right: Kiko Kostadinov SS26). Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The detail is subtle but present. Flatlock and bias seams have appeared on the streets of fashion capitals and are set to become a staple in menswear. This trend is driven in particular by technical windbreakers and outerwear.

November: large polka dots

Large polka dots. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Already a strong presence in 2025, polka dots will become larger and more prominent in 2026. The growing demand for this graphic print also aligns with a key cultural driver: Art Basel Paris in November. As Heuritech's report notes, “this artistic backdrop boosts the visibility of bold prints just as the early winter collections arrive in stores, giving large polka dots a timely cultural momentum.”

December: tartan and checks

Tartan and checks. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

2026 will end with a checked aesthetic. According to Heuritech, “checks in general are expected to see increased visibility in 2026, including Plaid (Scottish tartan), which is forecast to grow by 16 percent for men in the fourth quarter of 2026 and by 12 percent for women over the next 12 months.”