16Arlington launches debut bridal collection

London-based independent label 16Arlington has launched its debut bridal collection, offering what it calls a “natural extension” to its party wear proposition.

The inaugural 20-piece 16Arlington Bridal collection aims to reinterpret the notion of bridal with its “signature escapist” aesthetic with wedding dresses and separates featuring feathers, iridescent sequins, and tailoring.

Commenting on 16Arlington’s venture into bridalwear, the design duo behind the label, Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenati, said in a statement: “Since we founded the label, it’s been our intention to be wherever our ‘woman’ is having the best, most riotous fun. We can’t think of a more meaningful vote of confidence from a customer than to choose to wear 16Arlington for their big day, and so naturally, we approached the building of this line with real care.

“We wanted it to feel extra special - we have a really clear idea of what our audience wants from us. This collection is focussed, seductive and current - and it’s exactly the right amount of naughty.”

Highlights of the glamorous bridal collection include the brand signatures such as marabou feather-trimmed, body-skimming satin gowns, a three-piece Bianca Jagger-inspired suit, a sequin mini dress, glamorous satin slip dresses, and even four-metre feathered veil.

“Each piece offers woman the chance to re-wear the styles again and again after the big day with the classic, timeless designs,” explained 16Arlington in the press release.

16Arlington ventures into bridalwear

The bridalwear launches on the label’s e-commerce platform and MatchesFashion as part of the retailer’s wedding edit, with prices ranging from 895 pounds to 2,700 pounds.

Global fashion officer of MatchesFashion, Natalie Kingham, said: “As part of our wedding edit offering we are incredibly excited to launch an exclusive bridal capsule of ceremony and reception-worthy styles from 16Arlington.

“The collection includes sequin mini dresses, feathered gowns and glamorous, satin separates - perfect for our customer who wants to make a statement on their big day.”

Alongside the bridal collection launch, 16Arlington’s London atelier will open for year-round by-appointment custom fittings, a service previously only offered to international talents, such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Solange Knowles, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish.

Consultations will take place in-person with Capaldo and Cavenati as well as their team of seamstresses, with customers being allowed to explore the breadth of 16Arlington’s bespoke alterations.

