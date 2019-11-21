2019 Recap: our best interviews

“We’re in 2019 and people are wearing undergarments from the 60s” - Fiona Fairhurst, Vice President of Innovation of Heist Studios

“Water demand and scarcity are variable and we were operating according to a ‘one size fits all’ approach that did not address the reality of water stress” - Michael Kobori, Vice President of Sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co.

“You can create shapes that you really couldn’t create with other technologies” - Valérie Vriamont, Business Developer and Innovation Consultant at 3D-printing company Materialise

“This new generation has grown up with Uber and Airbnb, so I think the resale market is a natural extension of this idea” - Max Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective

“It is incredible to think that 85 percent of the professions that will exist in 2030 still do not exist today” - Deborah Lee, Chief People Officer at Yoox Net-a-porter Group

“Fashion is just one of the consequences of my fascination with math” - Diarra Bousso, founder of fashion brand Diarrablu

Photos: courtesy of Stitch Fix, Allbirds, H&M, Herschel Supply, Diarrablu, Heist Studios, Materialise, Vestiaire Collective, Veja, C&A, Otto von Busch, YNAP and Levi Strauss & Co.

Homepage image: Allbirds, Veja and Levi's Facebook pages. Courtesy of Stitch Fix