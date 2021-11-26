24S launches genderless capsule collection by Charlotte Chesnais

Online shopping site 24S has launched a genderless capsule collection, designed by Charlotte Chesnais.

Chesnais, who is a jewellery designer, has created ten pieces made exclusively at French ateliers. The collection retains the designer’s “signature minimalist and sculptural lines with an intimate sense of contemporary style.”

Included in the collection is a necklace and chain bracelet available in both a solid vermeil or silver. There are also creole style earrings on offer, in three different sizes of large, small and mini.

24S, which belongs to the LVMH Group, also offers a variety of other products, from ready-to-wear to shoes and bags.