24S to introduce menswear

LVMH group luxury multi-brand retail e-commerce site 24S will be launching a menswear selection this fall. The selection will feature top luxury brands including Balenciaga, Off-White, Acne, and LVMH-owned brands Dior and Celine, who will be doing exclusive pieces for 24S.

“Introducing menswear has been part of our strategic plan ever since we launched, and our customers have been demanding it from the start. This decision is a natural evolution in our business,” Eric Goguey, general manager of 24S, was quoted saying to Fashion Network.

LVMH executive Ian Rogers, added, “24S pledges to offer an unrivaled product range and service, by showcasing the best in fashion to its customers from all over the world. As consumers evolve constantly, menswear is a key element in fulfilling this pledge.”

The company for luxury menswear in the e-commerce market is getting tough. Ssense and Farfetch are two of the biggest players right now. Mytheresa is also planning on launching menswear in 2020. Menswear is a fast growing market in luxury fashion though, so there is a growing slice of the pie for companies to have.