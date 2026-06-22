27th edition of DFB Festival concludes, showcasing the best of Brazilian independent fashion

The DFB Festival concluded last Friday, the 12th, in Fortaleza, Ceará (Northeast Brazil). The event, conceived and brought to life by Claudio Silveira, coincided with the 300th-anniversary celebrations of the Ceará state capital. It was a true celebration of Brazilian identity in fashion. Craftsmanship took on a new, revitalised and expressive perspective on the catwalks.

Over four days, 40 shows were held across the city, featuring eight fashion colleges. Catwalks were set up on Iracema beach; took over the streets of Tabajaras and Estoril, occupied the Ponte dos Ingleses, and were also held at the Dragão do Mar Centre for Art and Culture, the landmark that inspired the event's name in 1999. Alongside the shows, a packed musical programme featured the best of the current cultural scene.

See a glimpse of what was seen on the catwalk in the photos below.

100% Ceart presented a crochet dress and a linen vest with crochet flower appliqués Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Almir França presented an upcycled collection using fabrics from Enel uniforms. Here, the dress features patchwork with appliqués and embroidery Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Here, Almir França incorporated velvet cut-outs and sequin embroidery into the residual fabrics, creating a luxurious look Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Casa Aika featured elaborate pleats on the yoke and sleeves of a linen blouse Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Mancuda is the name of the debuting brand that brought looks blending sportswear with streetwear to the catwalk Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

David Lee presented a voluminous crochet dress with applied flowers Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Here, crochet was used only on the footwear. David Lee's dress featured embroidered flower appliqués Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Moving away from crochet, David Lee presented a jacket inspired by the 'gibões', a protective leather coat worn by cowboys in the northeastern backlands Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Debuting brand Ethos, by designer Bia Castro, presented dresses using the artisanal Shibori dyeing technique Credits: Calebe Nogueira/Ducker Studios

Silvania de Deus used lace with crochet flower appliqués on a fluid, asymmetrical dress Credits: Calebe Nogueira/Ducker Studios

A vibrant, hand-painted print by George Azevedo, a designer from Rio Grande do Norte Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Hand-printed jacket and shorts in George Azevedo's beachy streetwear Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Adriana Meira designed this dress, which evokes the Chapada Diamantina region Credits: Paula Matos/Duckers Studio

Luci Bortowski reinterpreted the lace made by the workers of Saubara, making the craft contemporary and luxurious Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Dua featured Afro prints and vertical ruffles on the dress. The brand showed as part of the Mãos na Moda collective Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

A translucent jumpsuit over shorts and a top by Lire Brand Credits: Paula Matos/Ducer Studios

J.Cabral, whose brand has been around since the 1980s, in printed trousers Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Gabriela Fiuza worked with crochet in silk threads, bringing a fresh feel to the craft Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Jô de Paula used straw to create a sculptural belt Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Vai Maria, by Cândida Lopes, created a patchwork of striped fabrics for the blouse, worn with linen palazzo trousers Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Carnavália, from the Mãos na Moda collective, presented crochet and fringe-covered sandals Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Teroy 13, also from the Mãos na Moda collective, inserted pleated embroidered fabric into denim trousers and a jacket Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Areia, from the same collective, applied petals to tailored linen trousers Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Streetwear from Oco Club, with a sporty vibe, featuring stripes inserted into the T-shirt and trousers Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Nordestesse presents the brand Patu, which showed a wide-leg jumpsuit in a fluid fabric Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

4Town worked streetwear into a sporty jacket worn over a swimsuit Credits: Paula Mota/ Ducker Studio

Intui, which took part in the Mãos na Moda collective show, played with the colours and tailoring of the shirt and trousers Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Morada, also part of Mãos na Moda, featured lace on the side of the trousers and in the blouse details Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Lino Villaventura presented his resort collection on the Ponte dos Ingleses, surrounded by the sea; here, the lightness of the fabric is seen in different volumes Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

A swimsuit with ribbing offering new textures, by Lino Villaventura Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

A top made of horizontal strips, by Lino Villaventura, worn with swimming trunks in the resort collection Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Lace forms the base of the trousers and a detail on the shirt at 407 a.a. Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Nordestesse presents Almacor, which worked with botanical prints with a soft, almost watercolour-like quality Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

The stole over the dress features lace and fabric embroidered with indigenous motifs at Rodrigo Tremembé, a newcomer to the event Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Melkzeda layered strips of fabric to form an original weave Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

The application of satin strips on the dress lends it a delicate feel. By Melkzeda. Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Crochet in rustic yarns formed the base of an ecclesiastically inspired tunic at Lindebergue Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

Sacred, profane and irony in the look by Lindebergue Credits: Paula Matos/ Ducker Studios

The print on the Studio Orla shirt is based on visual artists Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Rebeca Sampaio used crochet squares joined by eyelets to create the mini dress Credits: Paula Matos/Ducker Studios

Find out more The Dragão do Mar Centre for Art and Culture, which inspired the festival's name, pays tribute to the raftsman Chico da Matilde. He was nicknamed Dragão do Mar (Sea Dragon) for his bravery. In the 19th century, he led a strike of raftsmen, refusing to transport enslaved people to other states. This was a key factor in the abolition of slavery in Ceará, which occurred four years before the signing of the Golden Law that abolished slavery throughout the country.

In summary The DFB Festival in Fortaleza celebrated Brazilian identity in fashion, highlighting craftsmanship with a fresh perspective on the catwalks.

The event featured 40 shows from various brands and eight fashion colleges, held in iconic city locations such as Iracema Beach and the Ponte dos Ingleses.

Designers such as Almir França, David Lee and Lino Villaventura presented innovative collections using techniques like upcycling, crochet and artisanal dyeing, as well as prints inspired by local culture.